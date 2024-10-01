How Did Dikembe Mutombo Die? NBA Hall of Famer Dies Aged 58 after Battle With Brain Cancer

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer. Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mutombo moved to the US at 21 and was drafted fourth overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1991. He went on to play for the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets, Knicks, and Rockets, before retiring in 2009.

In October 2022, Mutombo announced he was receiving treatment for a brain tumor, with the NBA requesting privacy for him and his family. The 7-foot-2 center is survived by his wife, Rose, and their three children: Carrie, JJ, and Ryan, who plays college basketball at Georgia Tech.

A Legend Is Gone

Mutombo made eight All-Star appearances and won four Defensive Player of the Year awards. "Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."

One of the standout moments in Mutombo's NBA career came in 1994 when the eighth-seeded Nuggets upset the top-seeded Supersonics in the first round of the playoffs. Mutombo famously celebrated by lying on the floor, joyfully clutching the basketball.

He led the league in blocks per game three times and in rebounds per game twice. Known for his signature move, he would often wag his finger after a block, signaling "nuh uh."

An Ambassador of the Sport

Following his playing career, Mutombo became an NBA ambassador, promoting the game and sharing his passion for basketball across the globe.

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa," Silver said.

"I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.

"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back."