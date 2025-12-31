How Did Daddoa Die? Popular South Korean Influencer Lee Da-sol Who Took 'K-Beauty Global' Dies Suddenly Aged 29 Leaving Fans Devastated

A popular South Korean influencer credited for introducing K-beauty trends to audiences around the world died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 29, leaving her fans devastated. Lee Da-sol, better known online as Daddoa, died on December 16. Her death was confirmed on Christmas Day by her agency, Leferi Beauty Entertainment, which did not reveal a cause of death.

"Daddoa passed away on the 16th. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, we ask that you refrain from excessive speculation or unconfirmed reports," the statement from her agency read. Choi In-seok, a spokesperson for Leferi Beauty, said that Daddoa was far more than just a first-generation YouTuber.

Unexpected and Shocking

Choi In-seok described her as a trailblazer who helped show the world how influential the Korean beauty industry could be. Since news of her death broke, heartbroken fans have poured into her social media pages, leaving emotional messages and tributes as they struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss.

"Even if you no longer upload videos, I hope you are living well somewhere," one fan wrote.

"May you rest peacefully in heaven and no longer suffer,' said another, and 'Thank you for taking care of my beauty during my teenage years," a third posted.

According to The Times of India, Daddoa had previously spoken openly about being bullied at school. In one of her videos, she shared how those painful experiences pushed her to turn to makeup as a kind of shield — something that helped her regain confidence and face the world with more courage.

The hugely influential beauty influencer, who boasted a fan following of more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, first shot to fame in 2014 by sharing videos on fashion, makeup, and dieting. Her relatable content quickly resonated with fans around the globe, especially those passionate about South Korean beauty trends.

Star in Her Own Right

Daddoa's instant rise to stardom led to an exclusive partnership with Youku, China's largest video platform. Just two years later, in January 2016, she was named China's Top Beauty Creator 2015 by Weibo, the country's biggest social media network.

Daddoa continued to break new ground by becoming the first Korean beauty influencer to launch a dedicated "K-Beauty Select Store" on Taobao, helping Korean cosmetics reach Chinese consumers directly and further cementing her legacy in the global beauty industry.

Before stepping away from social media for the first time in late 2016, Daddoa's influence had already grown enormously, with her combined channels across Korea, China, and Southeast Asia attracting around 2.7 million subscribers.

Even while she was offline, her following continued to rise. By 2017, her Korean YouTube channel alone had crossed the one-million-subscriber mark, highlighting the lasting impact of her work.

Her talent and reach were also acknowledged by major names in the global beauty industry. Women's Wear Daily named her a Social Beauty Media Star, while cosmetics giant MAC honored her as a Global Beauty Hero.

Although she had remained mostly out of the public eye since 2016, Daddoa uploaded her final video four years ago. In recent years, she was reportedly preparing to start university in Seoul, planning to return to her studies after putting them on hold during her intense career as a beauty influencer.