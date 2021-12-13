Suspect Snatches 11-Year-Old Girl From London Bus Stop and Sexually Assaults her on Knife-point

In a horrifying incident, an 11-year-old girl was abducted from a London bus stop and sexually assaulted by a knife-wielding man. DailyMail reported that the young victim was waiting at the bus stop at about 4 pm in Finchley, North London on September 30 when the incident took place. The suspect is said to have followed her from the school to the bus stop before making his move. The identity of the victim is not known at the moment.

The Metropolitan Police released a CCTV footage image of the suspect in connection with the sexual assault case on Monday, December 13. According to police, the girl was left alone with the male suspect at the bus stop after other people boarded various buses. The suspect then tried to make a friendly conversation with the victim by asking her about various buses, police noted.

Suspect dragged the girl into a park

The suspect then asked the little girl to go to the park and when she refused, he forcibly pulled her away from the bus stop into the park, all the while threatening her that he had a knife, police said. He pulled the victim down towards the canal and behind a tree in the park. He is said to have taken her phone, grabbed her wrist, and kissed her before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as a white male with pale skin, aged between 30 and 40. He wore blue jeans, black trainers, had brown eyes, and messy shoulder-length hair.

'The girl was tremendously brave in coming forward'

Detective Constable Chris Finnegan from the North West Command Unit based at Wembley spoke of the incident and called it a 'frightening attack' on a young girl who was 'tremendously brave' in coming forward. He stressed that the police department is dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible for such kinds of assaults. "We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offenses, or who witnesses an offense taking place, to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator," he said.

Police have sought the public's help in identifying the man pictured in the CCTV image. Anyone who has any information on the man leading up to an arrest is requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD5239/30SEP21.