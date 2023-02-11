How Did Cody Longo Die? 'Days of Our Lives' Actor Who Struggled with Alcoholism Found Dead Aged 34 in His Bed at His Texas Home

Cody Longo, the actor best known for appearing on "Days of Our Lives" and Nashville" has died. He was 34. The actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances on his bed on Wednesday at his Austin, Texas home, according to TMZ. Longo's agent Alex Gittelson provided a statement from the actor's wife Stephanie Clark on Friday, confirming his death.

According to the report, Stephanie, with whom he shared two children, had called the police for a welfare check on him after growing worried about his movements. They subsequently found him dead. Longo is best known for briefly playing the character Nicholas Alamain on the popular soap "Days of Our Lives" in 2011.

Sudden Death

On Wednesday, Longo's wife, who works at a nearby dance studio, got concerned after she couldn't get in touch with her husband, and called the police to run a welfare check. Authorities arrived at his home and broke open the door when Longo didn't respond.

Officers then found him dead in the bedroom. Longo is believed to have struggled with alcoholism. According to a family source who spoke to TMZ, the actor had recently left treatment after struggling with alcoholism for years.

However, an official cause of death has not yet been given.

"He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered," Longo's wife Stephanie reportedly told TMZ.

"Cody was our whole world," Clark said in the statement. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

The actor leaves behind his wife, a seven-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son, and a one-year-old child.

Longo has appeared in several television shows, including "Medium," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "CSI: NY". He also had an appearance in "Piranha 3D," a 2010 horror comedy.

Shot But Eventful Career

Longo, who was born on March 4, 1988, in Littleton, Colorado, started his career in show business by appearing in a number of music videos before making his big-screen debut in the 2008 film "Ball Don't Lie." After that, he made his debut on television during an episode of Medium that aired the following year.

Over the next few years, the late actor went on to make appearances in supporting roles in a number of films, including "Fame and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish."

The actor later had numerous appearances in the teen drama series "Make It Or Break It" as Nicky Russo.

Longo appeared in "Days of Our Lives" as Nicholas Alamain in eight episodes, all of which were aired in 2011. The character was previously played by Victor Webster and Erik von Detten. Longo also appeared in two of the episodes of "CSI: NY" the same year.

The late actor's longest-running role was in "Hollywood Heights", a family drama series, which debuted and ended in 2012. In the sitcom, Longo played the role of Eddie Duran and was seen in 78 of the show's 80 episodes, along with Brittany Underwood and Melissa Ordway.

After the show ended, the actor had several brief television appearances in episodes of "Nashville" and "Secrets and Lies", among other shows.

After the show was canceled, he appeared in several films, including "Rich Boy, Rich Girl," "The Last Movie Star", and "Death House."

Longo's last appearance in a movie was in "Starting Up Love", which was released in 2019. He also gave his voice in movies like "High School Crimes & Misdemeanors", an Apple Podcast series premiering in 2020.

However, he was charged with domestic abuse later that year after allegedly fighting with his wife. Longo entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2021 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

The performer was engaged in production on the David Moreton-directed film "Do You Want to Die in Indio" at the time of his death.