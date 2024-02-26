How Did Chris Gauthier Die? 'Once Upon a time' and Supernatural Star Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 48 as Tributes Pour In

Actor Chris Gauthier, best known for his roles in "Once Upon a Time" and "Supernatural," has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 48. The Canadian actor, originally from England, died on Friday, February 23. The announcement of his death was made by his talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent in a statement to TVLine.

The cause of the actor's death has not been revealed yet by his family. Gauthier is survived by his wife, Erin, and their two sons. Moreover, he also gained recognition for his roles in other projects such as "Need for Speed: Carbon," "Eureka," "The Butterfly Effect 2," "The Foursome," "Watchmen," and "Freddy Vs. Jason."

Shocking Death

"We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48," said a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent.

"His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier's most cherished roles among fans were Neville in "Need for Speed: Carbon" and William Smee in "Once Upon a Time."

He also had notable appearances in series such as "Supernatural," "Harper's Island," "Smallville," "Sanctuary," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Legends of Tomorrow," the Charmed reboot, and, most recently, "Joe Pickett."

In addition to his television work, he played roles in movies like "40 Days and 40 Nights," "Agent Cody Banks," and "Freddy vs. Jason."

Following Gauthier's death, fans expressed their condolences and shared heartfelt tributes on social media platforms.

"Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken!" Colin O'Donoghue, who played Hook, Gauthier's William Smee character's captain in Once Upon a Time, wrote on Instagram.. "My love and thoughts go out to [wife] Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!"

Tributes Pour In

Several others also shared photographs of the actor while conveying their condolences, commemorating his memory through visual tributes.

"What??? Wow. This is so heartbreaking. I remember meeting Chris at a convention and he was so nice and fun to talk to. RIP Chris Gauthier. You'll always be my favorite Mr. Smee," wrote on person.

"I am truly shocked and saddened by this heartbreaking news of Chris Gauthier he was funny and sweet. I am sending all my love, prayers, condolences and compassion to each and every family member and all his friends."

"'What is a pirate without his first mate...I am heartbroken. He will be dearly missed. He was the best Smee a Captain could ask for," another fan added.

"Gone too soon...Chris Gauthier will be missed by many. Following Chris I learned he was passionate about everything he stood for! The kindness he showed to the OUAT fandom was sweet and truly appreciated! I'm so very sorry for his family and friends loss. Fly high Mr. Smee," a third fan wrote.