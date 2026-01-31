How Did Catherine O'Hara Die? Legendary 'Home Alone' and 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Dies Suddenly Aged 71 Four Months after Final Public Appearance

Catherine O'Hara, the much-loved actress best known for her work in "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and "Best in Show," has died at the age of 71. O'Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles after what her agency, CAA, called a "brief illness." The exact cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "At 4:48 am we responded to a request for medical aid to that address and transported an approximately 70-year-old female in serious condition." O'Hara is survived by her husband of more than three decades, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew, 32, and Luke, 29.

A Star Is Gone

O'Hara was last seen in public at the Emmy Awards in September, where she appeared noticeably frail while walking the red carpet. The actress was noticeably missing from the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, where she had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress on Television for The Studio.

During the ceremony, her "Home Alone" co-star Macaulay Culkin appeared onstage to present the award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, taking a moment to reminisce about his part in the beloved holiday film.

As word of O'Hara's heartbreaking death spread, Culkin was among the first to pay tribute to her, sharing an emotional tribute on Instagram.

He posted a side-by-side image featuring a still from "Home Alone" alongside a photo from their reunion at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.

"I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later," he wrote.

Just one week before her striking appearance at the September 2025 Emmys, O'Hara reunited with longtime collaborator Eugene Levy when she was presented with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She appeared visibly moved as Levy presented her with the honor, delivering an emotional and heartfelt acceptance speech.

"Eugene, that's too much. Thank you, darling," she said after his introduction.

The star continued, "Darling Eugene. When I think of my happiest days in this adventure in show business, I realize most of them have been with you."

Self-Made Star

Their on-screen collaboration dates back to the 1970s, when they first appeared together on the Canadian sketch comedy series "Second City Television." They later reunited in the 1996 comedy "Waiting for Guffman," co-written by Levy and Christopher Guest, and again in the 2000 dog-show satire "Best in Show," where they memorably played the married couple Gerry and Cookie Fleck.

A Toronto native, O'Hara began her career as part of the legendary SCTV cast, helping to launch the careers of comedy legends like John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Rick Moranis.

She became a household name with her iconic role as Kevin's mom, Kate McCallister, in the "Home Alone" films.

In the past decade, O'Hara experienced a career resurgence with "Schitt's Creek," earning an Emmy for her portrayal of the eccentric Moira Rose alongside longtime collaborator Eugene Levy. She won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for the role in 2020.

Her Emmy history was already impressive: she first won in 1982 for her work on SCTV Network and accumulated eight more nominations over the years for both acting and writing.

In 2017, she was appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors.

In 2025, she earned two Emmy nominations, winning for her guest appearance on HBO's "The Last of Us."