How Did Brad Arnold Die? 3 Doors Down Frontman and Lead Singer Dies Aged 47 after Battle With Kidney Cancer

Brad Arnold, the frontman of rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47. His death was announced by the band's surviving members on social media on Saturday. "With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7, at the age of 47," the statement read.

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer," it added. Arnold publicly shared in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

Death of a Star

The band's statement also noted that Arnold played a key role in shaping mainstream rock, bringing together the raw edge of post-grunge with heartfelt, relatable lyrics that spoke to everyday people. His songwriting left a lasting mark on an entire generation, delivering some of the most memorable hits of the 2000s — most notably "Kryptonite," the band's breakout song, which he famously wrote while sitting in math class at just 15 years old.

It also said that the musician "was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends."

Arnold was diagnosed with cancer in May 2025. "Hey everybody, it's Brad from 3 Doors Down," he said in a social media video at the time. "I hope you're having a great day today."

He went on to say that he had some "not-so-good news" to share that day, speaking with honesty and a heavy heart.

"So, I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out, and actually got the diagnosis that I had a clear cell renal cell carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it's stage four, and that's not real good."

Brave Battle Till Last Day

At the time, Arnold said he wasn't afraid of the illness at all, facing the diagnosis with calm, courage, and remarkable strength. "I really sincerely am not scared of it at all," he shared. "But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And Ithink it is time for me to go listen to 'It's Not My Time' a little bit, right?"

Arnold is survived by his wife, Jennifer. He is also mourned by his longtime bandmates — Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, Chet Roberts, and Justin Biltonen — who shared the stage and a deep bond with him over the years.

3 Doors Down founding member and guitarist Matt Roberts passed away in 2016 at just 38 years old, a loss that deeply shook the band and its fans.