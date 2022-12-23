How Did Big Scarr Die? Memphis Rapper Dies Suddenly Aged 22 Leaving Music Fraternity in Shock

Memphis rapper Big Scarr has reportedly died at the young age of 22. The rapper, who was born Alexander Woods, was confirmed dead on Thursday by rapper Gucci Mane, whose record label, Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, the musician was signed to, after it was first reported by The Shaderoom.

As of now the cause of Big Scarr's death remains a mystery as no official cause has yet been given by his family or the police. there are some unconfirmed reports that Big Scarr may have died of a drug overdose. However, the rapper is believed to have been in good health in the days leading to his sudden death.

All of a Sudden

Gucci wrote in a social media post that he is "hurt" confirming Big Scarr's death. "This hurt," Gucci wrote underneath a carousel of snaps that featured Big Scarr, adding, "I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

Big Scarr recently announced on Instagram that he would be joining fellow Memphis rapper Key Glock on tour as part of the Glockoma Tour 2023.

"This s**t wicked wtf bruh!!!' along with a broken heart emoji," Key Glock wrote on Twitter following Big Scarr's death.

Enchanting, another member of the 1017 label with Scarr, appeared to confirm the death of Big Scarr through her Instagram Story.

"Ion wanna talk. Sorry if I don't answer. I just can't," she posted, adding a broken heart emoji.

Along with a broken heart emoji, she also posted a picture of the rapper with the caption, " My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry."

I'll do everything to hug you one more time,", she added after posting a clip of the two of them hugging.

Tributes Pour In

As of now, there is no word from Big Scarr's family on how the young musician died. It is also not known if there is any foul play involved in Big Scarr's death.

Tributes started pouring in the moment his death was made official.

DJ Akademiks, the 31-year-old Jamaican-American podcaster and YouTuber, paid tribute to Big Scarr on Twitter after the news started making the rounds online. He said, "RIP Big Scarr."

Renni Rucci also shared a tribute, writing "Damn Scarr" with a sad face emoji.

Big Scarr was born on April 7, 2000, and grew up in the Magnolia neighborhood of South Memphis. In 2019, he released "Make a Play," which soon became a hit on YouTube, and thus began his rap career.

Gucci Mane's label signed Scarr in 2020. His mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, which was released in 2021 and was followed by a deluxe edition the following year, is what made him most well-known.

The tape debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 25, and went on to sell 22,000 copies in its first week. Scarr's death follows the deaths of Young Dolph and Snootie Wild, two prominent rappers from Memphis.

While Snootie Wild was shot in February in Houston, Young Dolph was killed in Memphis in November 2021.