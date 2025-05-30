How Did Bernard Kerik Die? Former NYPD Commissioner Dubbed 'America's Cop' Who Fell from Grace Dies Aged 69 as Tributes Pour In

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, famously dubbed "America's Cop" for his leadership during the 9/11 attacks, died on Thursday due to cardiac disease. Kerik was 69 years old and died at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones, the New York Post reported. He had a career marked by both success and controversy.

Kerik shot to fame in 2000 when then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani appointed him as New York City's police commissioner and presided over a 63% decline in violent crime. As the city's 40th police commissioner, Kerik was also dubbed the "beat cop commissioner" for his active, on-the-ground leadership, making five arrests during his 16-month tenure as the commissioner.

Star in His Own Right

This included one case where he arrested two former convicts in Harlem who were driving a stolen van. Kerik's law enforcement career spanned over 40 years and included work in national security.

He led the NYPD during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, directing the department's response, rescue, recovery, and investigation operations. His swift and strategic deployment of officers in the aftermath of the Twin Towers tragedy earned him widespread praise and the title "America's Cop."

"For nearly two decades, Kerik served and protected New Yorkers in the NYPD, including helping rebuild the city in the aftermath of 9/11," the Finest said on X.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Mayor Eric Adams, who once served as an NYPD captain, mourned the death of his friend of 30 years.

"It was just this afternoon that I stopped by the hospital to see Bernie Kerik, my friend of nearly 30 years, before his passing," Hizonner said. "He was a great New Yorker and American. Rest in peace, my friend."

FBI Director Kash Patel, also a longtime friend, said Kerik was "a warrior, a patriot, and one of the most courageous public servants this country has ever known."

"With over 40 years of service in law enforcement and national security, he dedicated his life to protecting the American people. As the 40th Police Commissioner of New York City, Bernie led with strength and resolve in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, guiding the NYPD through one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history," Patel said in a statement.

"His legacy is not just in the medals or the titles, but in the lives he saved, the city he helped rebuild and the country he served with honor."

An Eventful Life

Kerik was born on September 4, 1955, in Newark, New Jersey. Before starting his law enforcement career, he served in the U.S. Army. In 1986, he joined the NYPD, and later in 1994, he joined the Department of Corrections.

Four years later, Giuliani appointed him as commissioner of that department, paving the way for his eventual role as head of the NYPD.

Following the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, President George W. Bush named Kerik to lead the temporary police force in the war-torn country. After his public service roles, he founded the Kerik Group, a private consulting firm specializing in crisis and risk management.

In 2004, Bush nominated Kerik to lead the Department of Homeland Security. However, Kerik withdrew his nomination after revealing he had employed an illegal immigrant as a nanny. This admission led to a guilty plea in 2006 for ethics violations in the Bronx.

Kerik's legal issues worsened in 2009 when he pleaded guilty to eight federal charges, including tax evasion related to a $255,000 home renovation gift and providing false information during his Homeland Security vetting process. He served four years in federal prison and was granted a pardon by President Donald Trump in 2020.

In recent years, Kerik was questioned by Congress during hearings about the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and was ordered to turn over Trump-related documents tied to the investigation. In 2024, he acted as a public representative for Trump on matters of crime and national security.

Throughout his career, Kerik received numerous awards, including the NYPD Medal for Valor, 29 departmental awards for distinguished service, a Presidential Commendation from President Ronald Reagan, and several other prestigious honors.