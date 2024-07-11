How Did Benji Gregory Die? 'Alf' Child Star Found Dead in Car Alongside His Service Dog in Arizona Bank Parking Lot from Suspected Heatstroke

Former child actor Benji Gregory, known for his role on the sitcom ALF, has sadly died aged 46. Gregory, who portrayed Brian Tanner on the classic 80s sitcom ALF from 1986 to 1990, was found dead in his car with his service dog Hans at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, on June 13.

Gregory's sister Rebecca told TMZ that he struggled with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that "frequently kept him awake for days." However, those who knew him think he went to the bank to deposit residual checks on June 12 and fell asleep in his car, ultimately dying from heatstroke inside the vehicle.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the cause of death. ALF aired for four seasons, from September 22, 1986, to March 24, 1990, featuring Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, and Andrea Elson.

The NBC sitcom's story centered on the Tanner family, a suburban middle-class family living in California's San Fernando Valley, who take in ALF after he crash-lands in their garage.

The series depicts the Tanners' efforts to keep the alien hidden from curious neighbors and government agencies.

Gregory was only eight years old when he rose to fame on ALF. The famous puppet was operated by the show's director, Paul Fusco.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their respects to the actor and former serviceman. One person, Harriet, wrote: "Omg! That is crushing. So young.. why."

Another fan wrote: "Tragic :("

Family Shattered

Benji's family has said that they are "grieving a great loss" and "appreciate everyone's thoughts and kind words." They have also suggested that donations in Benji's name be made to either The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA.

Gregory was born in Los Angeles in 1978, into a family of actors, including his father, uncle, and sister.

His television credits included roles in Fantastic Max, The A-Team, T.J. Hooker, and The Twilight Zone.

He also appeared several times on the TV sitcom Punky Brewster, portraying an orphan named Dash. He also had a role in the 1986 feature film "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

In 2003, Gregory retired from acting and joined the US Navy.

He was stationed on the USS Carl Vinson and was honorably discharged for medical reasons in 2005.

He married Sarah in 2006, though it is unclear if they were still together at the time of his death.