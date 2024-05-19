How Did Alice Stewart Die? Popular CNN Political Commentator and GOP Advisor Dies Suddenly Aged 58 as Body Is Found Outdoors

Alice Stewart, a CNN political commentator who contributed to multiple GOP presidential campaigns, died suddenly on Saturday at the age of 58. Stewart, a frequent guest on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," was found dead outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood of northern Virginia, law enforcement officials told the news organization.

As of now, police believe she suffered a medical emergency, and no foul play is suspected. It is unknown what illnesses the Stewart might have been battling, but her death appeared to be sudden. Stewart had appeared on Blitzer's show just a day before her death. Tributes have been pouring in from the moment news of her death broke.

Died Suddenly from Heart Attack

"Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN," Mark Thompson, the network's CEO, said in an email to staff Saturday.

"A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN's coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss."

Stewart was pictured on her own Instagram account just yesterday, writing, "It's always a sunny day when you can join the great Wolf Blitzer."

She appeared to lead a relatively healthy lifestyle, and only last month, she posted photos of herself participating in a 10-mile run, nicknamed the Cherry Blossom Run, in Washington, D.C.

CNN's Jessica Dean broke the news about their political commentator just before 5:30 PM on Saturday evening.

"We have some very sad news to report to you and I am very sorry that I have to tell you this. CNN commentator and Republican political strategist Alice Stewart has passed away," Dean said, tearing up.

"Many of you knew her. She has been a staple on this network participating in many political panels bringing us deep insight into politics. You'll remember she was a former communications director for Senator Ted Cruz. She worked with Rick Santorum, Michelle Bachman to name a few," she said.

A Career to Remember

The Georgia native had been a fixture at CNN since joining the media organization ahead of the 2016 election.

Stewart began her career as a local reporter and producer in Georgia and later worked as a news anchor in Little Rock, Arkansas, before moving into the political realm, CNN reported.

She served as then-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's communications director before taking on a similar role for his 2008 presidential campaign.

Stewart also served as communications director for the 2012 presidential campaigns of former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, before taking on the same role for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's 2016 campaign.

Her high-profile CNN colleagues were quick to express their condolences on social media.

"My heart is broken over the passing of our dear colleague Alice Stewart. We've been friends going back to the 2012 campaign," wrote CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta, referencing his time working on Sen. Mitt Romney's campaign.