How Ashley St Clair Trapped Elon Musk? Isabella Moody Drops Shocking Claims

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is at the center of controversy after influencer Ashley St Clair filed a lawsuit claiming he is the father of her child. St Clair has taken legal action in Manhattan Supreme Court, seeking full custody of her five-month-old son. The lawsuit aims to officially establish Musk as the father, adding another layer of drama to the billionaire's already eventful personal life.

Musk has responded to the claims with surprise. When confronted with posts on X suggesting St Clair had intentionally sought to conceive a child with him, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO reacted with a series of exclamations, including "Woah" and "Yikes." The accusations trace back to 2023, with allegations that St Clair had schemed to have a child with the billionaire.

Private Messages Add Fuel to the Fire

The controversy escalated when influencer Isabella Moody shared alleged text messages from Ashley St Clair. The messages, reportedly from 2023, reveal conversations about St Clair's apparent strategy to attract Musk.

"In May 2023, Ashley St Clair asked me for tips on being funny because she wanted to seduce Elon Musk and have his 'rocket babies,'" Moody posted on X. She later added that she was hesitant to share these messages but decided to do so after St Clair allegedly leaked her private conversations with Musk.

Moody claims the texts prove that St Clair deliberately sought to have Musk's child for personal or financial gain. She also alleged that St Clair met Musk in May 2023 and soon started a romantic relationship with him.

Alleged Scheme to Trap Musk

Screenshots of messages purportedly from St Clair suggest she was eager to get Musk's attention. One message reads, "Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies." Another states, "Look, I'll take one for the team, seduce Elon, and get in a rocket to see what's up."

Moody's claims align with those of right-wing commentator Laura Loomer, who also accused St Clair of attempting to "baby-trap" Musk. Loomer and Moody have both suggested that St Clair's lawsuit is part of a calculated attempt to secure financial benefits from the world's richest man.

Musk's Legal Battle

The legal fight has now moved to the courts, with St Clair's lawsuit adding pressure on Musk. The case could lead to a paternity test and financial negotiations if the court rules in her favor.

So far, Musk has not issued a formal legal response but continues to address the situation online. His reactions suggest he was unaware of St Clair's alleged intentions. However, if the court establishes paternity, the billionaire could be legally responsible for child support.

This latest drama adds to Musk's complicated personal history, as he already has multiple children from previous relationships. The outcome of this lawsuit remains uncertain, but it has already captured public attention, with social media buzzing over the claims.

As the legal battle unfolds, the world will be watching to see how Musk handles this unexpected development.