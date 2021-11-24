Houston Woman Killed by Her Own Dogs After She Tried to Intervene in Fight with Neighbor's Dogs

A Houston woman who was found dead in her backyard with puncture wounds to her neck may have been possibly mauled to death by her own dogs, according to police.

Tiffany Frangione, 48, was found dead on Friday, Nov. 19, in her yard at about 10:50 a.m. by police officers after a 911 caller reported a deceased person at the home, Houston police said in a Nov. 22 press release. Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, an investigation was launched.



Cause of Death

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences' ruled Frangione's cause of death as accidental and reported the cause as "blunt force trauma of the neck with penetrating injuries and mechanical asphyxia," according to the Houston Chronicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Frangione let her two dogs out into the back yard, where they started fighting with the neighbor's dogs through the fence. Investigators believe Frangione attempted to intervene and was possibly attacked by her own dogs

Dogs to be Euthanized

Police did not release any further details about the dogs' breeds involved in the possible attack but according to KHOU, the dogs were a 5-year-old female Alaskan husky mix and a male Cane Corso mix.The dogs were taken by the BARC animal shelter and will be euthanized, according to KETK. The news station reports Frangione's husband signed off on the euthanasia.

Frangione Often Posted About the Dogs on Facebook

In 2019, Frangione posted about finding a home for the dogs on Facebook."Need good homes for 2 puppies we have left... message me if interested they are 9 weeks old. Cane Corso/ huskie Mix," she captioned photos of the dogs who were puppies at the time. Frangione also had Instagram accounts for the dogs, where she posted images and videos with the pets.

"This is a beautiful soul and a longtime friend. We haven't spoken in years but are friends on social media. You will be miss Tiffany Frangione," wrote one friend on Facebook, while another commented, "R.I.P. Tiffany Frangione So sad your gone. Crazy sad!!!!"

"This makes me very sad happening to anyone â€“ and somebody in our own neighborhood, that's even worse," Kelia Ballou, a neighbor, said.