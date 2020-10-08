Rapper Scarface is unwell and needs public help. The Houston rapper, in a desperate bid to save his own life, has now called upon the Twitterati for a kidney donation, seven months after contacting coronavirus and suffering kidney failure as a result of that. Things definitely are worse at Scarface's end and despite assurance from the rapper himself, millions of his fans are worried.

The coronavirus has taken a massive toll on the rapper's physical and mental health, almost ruling him out from music. Scarface was infected with Covid-19, following which he had pneumonia that affected his lungs and a few days later his kidneys failed.

Fighting for Life

Scarface has been ailing for a while now. He was infected with coronavirus which further deteriorated his physical condition. And now the rapper has revealed that both his kidneys have failed and he needs a donor to save his life. In a desperate bid to find a donor, Scarface on Wednesday tweeted: "I need a kidney y'all," he wrote, "any volunteers? B+ blood type." He added that his symptoms included not being able to keep food down, being uncomfortable, not being able to sleep and having a hard time breathing.

Scarface had said in June that he was recovering form coronavirus but it seems the path to recovery took a turn for the worse. Although there has been no official statement from the side of the rapper, it is quite clear that, Scarface's physical condition has only worsened over the months.

He first reveled that he had contracted coronavirus a live stream in March with Geto Boys partner Willie D. During the interview with Fox 5 DC he said that his lungs were able to recover but he continued to have kidney problems.

Fans Show Compassion

Concerned fans offered prayers, encouragement, health tips and some even said they'd be willing to donate if they were a match for the ailing rapper. However, the 49-year-old rapper has been ailing for the past few years now. In 2016, Scarface revealed that he was forced to change his lifestyle after his doctor told him he was in danger of having a heart attack. In June 2019, Scarface announced that he was retiring from rap and focus more on his political career, including running for City Council in Houston.

Things worsened after he contracted Covid-19 in March. During his interview with Willie D, he had said he'd had to go on dialysis after contracting COVID despite never having any kidney problems prior to his diagnosis.

"I fought the COVID, double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure, all in my house. This my new lifeline," he told Willie D. "I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That's taking all of my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems."

Scarface had also said that during his dialysis after recovering from the virus, he thought he wasn't going to survive his battle with Covid-19. In March, just after getting infected with coronavirus, Scarface had said that he was "feeling funny". However, that was while he was in quarantine but things seem to have changed drastically over the past few months and now only a kidney donor can rescue the rapper.