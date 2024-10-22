Houston Man Kills Brother After Having an Affair with His Wife While He was Deployed Overseas

A man having an affair with the wife of his soldier brother while he was deployed overseas murdered him after being confronted about it, according to police.

Iowa police arrested Kyle Andrew Coolack, 39, after two years on the run. Police in Houston, Texas, said he killed his younger brother in 2022 after a resident of a tiny town 1,000 miles away from the scene of the crime, called the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and told them that Coolack had admitted at their house to killing his own brother.

A deputy later discovered the suspect walking along Highway 4 and took him into custody. At first, Coolack allegedly gave the deputy a fake name but eventually admitted to his true identity. Cops confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest for the March 11, 2022, murder of his 35-year-old brother Brad Coolack.

Kyle Called 911 After Shooting His Brother, Told Them He Came Home to Find Brad Shot

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, a man who identified himself as "Coolack" called 911 to say another man "was shot in the leg" and deceased. The caller, using the victim's phone, breathed heavily and said "stay with me, bro."

He said the victim wasn't breathing and had no pulse. Dispatchers asked the man, later identified as Kyle Coolack, how the shooting occurred and he allegedly responded that he "doesn't know what f—— happened" and claimed he had just arrived home and found the victim shot. The caller hung up and wouldn't answer any subsequent calls, according to cops.

Houston officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the bedroom of an apartment. Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

Investigators noted it appeared someone had busted through the bedroom door. They found three shell casings on the ground. An autopsy determined Brad Coolack, who by then was divorced from his wife, suffered a gunshot to the back at close range, the affidavit said.



Neighbors Heard Them Arguing, Heard One of them Say 'You Slept with My Wife!"

Cops interviewed a neighbor who said she heard two men arguing in the moments leading up to the shooting. One allegedly said to the other: "You slept with my wife!." Detectives went to the victim's ex-wife, who confirmed she had an "extramarital affair" with her brother-in-law Kyle Coolack while her husband was deployed overseas, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also learned that Kyle Coolack had allegedly threatened a co-worker in May 2021 by taking a selfie of himself holding a 9 mm handgun — the same caliber of weapon used to kill Brad Coolack — and sent it to the co-worker. Police found an empty 9 mm gun case inside the apartment. Records showed Kyle Coolack bought the gun in March 2021, according to cops.

Officers issued a warrant for his arrest on July 15, 2022. The man who turned him in told southern Minnesota CBS/Fox affiliate KEYC that Kyle Coolack was posing as a veteran who needed work, so he allowed him to stay with him at his home — at least, until his confession. The defendant is currently in the Carroll County Jail awaiting extradition back to Houston.