Houston Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Wife, Then Claiming She was Suicidal and Intentionally Overdosed

A Houston man is now formally facing a capital murder charge after a grand jury returned an indictment against him, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Christa Gilley, last year and attempting to cover it up by claiming she had killed herself at their house on Allston Street near 8th Street.

Christa's Autopsy Confirmed She was Strangled to Death



According to authorities, Lee Gilley called 911 on Oct. 7 and said his wife was suicidal and had intentionally overdosed and killed herself. Police said Gilley told them the couple had been arguing, and when he went to bed three hours later, he found his wife unresponsive.

Hospital staff became suspicious when they noticed "bruising and apparent trauma to her face," according to police. An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences later confirmed Christa's death as a homicide and the cause due to compression of the neck.

Christa was nine weeks pregnant with the couple's third child at the time of her death. According to prosecutors, the couple's two children were at the home when Christa was killed. On Oct. 17, a judge set his bond at $1 million. On Oct. 21, he posted bond and was released from custody. Gilley is due back in court on April 29.

Christa's Family 'Devastated,' Described Her as an 'Amazing Mother' Excited to Welcome Her Unborn Child

An attorney for Christa Gilley's family sent local news outlet KHOU 11 the following statement in the wake of her death:

"Christa's family is devastated by her tragic death and the death of her unborn child. Christa was an amazing mother, full of love, and excited to welcome her third child. They were taken from this world needlessly and way too early. Christa's family appreciates the outpouring from the community and hopes for justice for their daughter and their unborn grandchild. They are here to support Christa's children and to focus on the memory of their daughter."