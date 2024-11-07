Houston-Area Mental Health Worker Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Patient During Session

A mental health worker has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while visiting her apartment in Houston in May last year.

Hubert Hardenan, 60, who worked for True Mental Health Company, has since been charged with indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault, as reported by Click2Houston.



Hardenan Exposed His Privates, Then Sexually Assaulted the Patient in Her Bedroom

Authorities initially responded to a report of indecent exposure from Hardenan's client. However, the investigation quickly revealed a far more disturbing sequence of events, including accusations of sexual assault.

According to court documents, the woman said that this weekly mental health session began like any other but Hardenan started making inappropriate comments about her body. Soon after, he pulled his pants down and exposed his private area to her.

She said she excused herself by going to her bedroom, and when she looked up, Hardenan was inside her room. She said he closed her bedroom door, pushed her on the bed, and positioned himself behind her. Then, she said he pulled down his pants and tried to sexually assault her.

Investigators Collected DNA Evidence, Linked it to Hardenan

The woman said when he was done, she immediately called the True Mental Health Company and told them what happened, and they told her to contact the police. Officers said they collected DNA evidence from the woman's home and were able to link it back to Hardenan, which led to his arrest.

According to the company's website, True Mental Health Company offers services that include sending a team to "provide services to our clients in their community settings where they need assistance, rather than having services provided in a traditional office setting."

The company offers their services to people diagnosed with serious mental illnesses such as "schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder with psychotic features."