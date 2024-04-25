More than 160 complaints have been lodged over the years regarding a South Buffalo home, where the decomposed body of a missing 12-year-old, Jaylen Griffin, was found. At least three other bodies were reportedly discovered there.

Jaylen Griffin's body was located nearly four years after he went missing in August 2020, at the property on Sheffield Avenue in South Buffalo, New York.

The property had a history of police involvement, with over 160 complaints since 2007, including reports of three other bodies, as per WIVB.

Among these incidents, one body was found during a welfare check in June 2020, and another in September 2022, resulting in an arrest.

Various concerns such as domestic violence, fires, and mental health issues prompted 911 calls to the multi-unit property.

Buffalo Police Department declined to comment on the reports, referring to a previous press conference about Jaylen's body's discovery.

A neighbor is suing the landlords, Sunrise West LLC, and Spectrum Health and Human Services after a tenant allegedly caused significant damage to their property.

Spectrum reportedly accommodates "high-need, high-risk individuals" in homes across the city. The Independent sought further comment from the organization but has not received a response.

Jaylen's body was discovered on April 12, a week before what would have been his 16th birthday.

Police believe his body had been in the house for a significant period, but they couldn't provide a timeframe.

His mother, Joann Ponzo, died in September 2023, without knowing what happened to her son.

Jaylen vanished on August 4, 2020, from the Broadway-Fillmore district. His mother mentioned that he used to help people with their bags for small change.

Months later, Jaylen's older brother was killed in a shooting at the age of 18.

Kareema Morris, founder of Bury the Violence, who supported the mother, noted her frustration with the lack of updates from law enforcement despite renewed searches.

Ms. Ponzo discovered a binder in the house two weeks after Jaylen disappeared, containing a drawing with the words "I'm gone already." She wondered if he had known his fate, according to Ms. Morris.

Buffalo PD is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for Jaylen's death.