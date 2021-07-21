Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers, Live Stream Details: Kim Jun Wan to Meet Lee Ik Sun?

New interns and residents will join Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 6 that will air on tvN Thursday, July 22, at 9 pm KST. These characters are likely to keep Kim Jun Wan and his friends engaged this week while his former lover Lee Ik Sun focuses on her treatment. The chapter might also feature some unexpected challenges for Jang Gyeo Ul as the promo hints at troubled moments for her.

The followers of this tvN medical drama can even look forward to a special treat from the creators as the mini-series will be halfway through this week. It could be the introduction of a new romantic relationship or the happy reunion of an old couple. Watch the episode online here to know more about it.

Will Kim Ji Won Meet Lee Ik Sun in Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 6?

Kim Ji Won and Lee Ik Sun have not seen each other for nearly a year, and they have been creating memories without each other. While Ik Sun focussed on her treatment, Ji Won was busy with his patients. But they have been missing each other, and Ik Jun knew about it. Will he help his little sister rekindle her relationship with Jun Wan?

Ik Jun has always been quiet about the romantic relationship between his little sister and his close friend. He never confronted Ik Sun or questioned Jun Wan about it. But Ik Jun has been quietly absorbing them all this while. The viewers will have to watch the mini-series this week to know if he will help the former lovers to reunite.

Trouble Ahead for Jang Gyeo Ul

The young resident is famous among the senior surgeons for her dedication to work. She has been careful about everything she does. However, she is likely to face some unexpected challenges this week as the promo hints at troubled moments for her. In the clip, she blames herself for making a mistake.

The short clip also shows Chae Song Hwa, Ahn Jeong Won, and Yang Seok Hyeong cheering the general surgeon by sharing their experiences. Gradually, the senior surgeons start teasing each other about the mistakes they made in the early years. In short, it is celebration time at Yulje Medical Centre, and the viewers can have fun with the characters.

When and Where to Watch Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 6?

The new episode of this medical drama will air on tvN Thursday, July 22, at 9 pm KST. Drama lovers in South Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official webpage of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world can watch the latest episode of it with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.