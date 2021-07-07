Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 4 will air on tvN Thursday, July 8, at 9 pm KST, and it will probably take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events. While Ahn Jeong Won and Jung Gyeo Ul enjoy their secret dates, Chae Song Hwa and Lee Ik Jun may finally decide to take their relationship to the next level.

However, Kim Jun Wan could become the focus this week as he desperately waits for any updates from his lover Lee Ik Jun. The followers of this medical drama can also expect to watch a change in relationship for Chu Min Ha and Yang Seok Hyeong in the upcoming chapter.

Is Trouble Ahead for Lee Ik Sun?

Towards the end of episode 3, Jun Wan found out that his lover Ik Song met with a road accident, and she is seriously injured. The promo for this week introduced a disturbed Jun wan to the viewers. He works day and night to keep him busy. The short clip also shows Song Hwa and her friends discussing him.

The followers of this tvN medical drama are also curious to know what happened to their favorite character. But the promotional video does not show anything about it. So, the viewers will have to wait for the broadcast of episode 4 to find out if she is okay.

The Winter Garden Couple

The winter garden couple officially informed the viewers about their romance in the first episode, but they did not have much screen space in the second chapter. In the third episode, Jeong Won and Gyeo Ul enjoyed a dinner date and shared a passionate kiss. Does this mean that the upcoming episode will not focus much on the winter garden couple?

It seems the medical drama is following a particular pattern. In that case, the viewers will have to wait until episode 5 to watch another romantic scene between the winter garden couple. The followers of this medical drama will have to wait until Thursday to know about it.

Ik Song: From Friendship to Romance

The promo for this week shows Ik Jun and Song Hwa, who is popularly known among their fans as Ik Song couple, spending quality time with one another. Is it the beginning of a new relationship? The viewers can find out more about it in the latest episode of this tvN medical drama that will air on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it is safe to assume that the viewers will probably see the characters taking the first step in changing their relationship from friendship to romance this week. Song Hwa was surprised to hear the love story of her patient's guardian last week. It helped her realize that a change in a relationship may not affect her friendship with Ik Jun. So, she may stop discouraging him from expressing his feelings to her.

Will Chu Min Ha and Yang Seok Hyeong get closer?

Seok Hyeong has no plans to rekindle his relationship with ex-wife Yoon Sin Hye, and Min Ha still tries to impress her professor. Will she succeed in winning the hearts of her professors? The viewers will probably get a clear picture of it in the upcoming episode as the promo teases a change in the relationship between the two characters.

The promotional clip features a conversation between the two characters, in which the senior resident is seen surprisingly asking her professor if he knows her so well. It could be a casual talk or the beginning of a new relationship. The viewers are likely to get a clear picture of their relationship in the next chapter.

In addition, the tvN medical drama will address the various challenges faced by some supporting characters, including heart patient Eun Ji and her mother, in the upcoming chapter. Watch the episode on TV this Thursday or stream it online here. Click here to watch the chapter online with subtitles.

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 4 will air on tvN this Thursday, July 8, at 9 pm KST.