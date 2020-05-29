Hospital Playlist episode 12 took the viewers through several painful moments and the introduction of a new onscreen couple. The finale also featured a short separation of the five lead characters in the medical drama. Season 2 will probably begin with a happy reunion, and it may introduce the new life goals of these five friends to the viewers.

The finale had a hidden surprise for all the followers of this mini-series. Towards the end of this episode, the production team revealed that this show is going to return with a new season next year. In short, the viewers can watch a new episode of this medical drama sometime in 2021, and it may bring back all the lead cast members.

Cast members Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyoung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do have already shared their excitement about reprising their roles in the second season of this medical drama. Before getting into the details of this season, here is a quick recap of Hospital Playlist season 1 finale.

Love is in the air for Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Wool

One of the most loved scenes of episode 12 was the lip-lock scene between Ahn Jeong Won and Jang Gyeo Wool. It was also the most awaited scene of this medical drama since its premiere episode. The fans were looking forward to seeing these two characters together in the show, and they finally got to see them as a happy couple.

The intimate scene came as a surprise to the viewers in the story. The series' followers were getting ready to say goodbye to all the characters when Gyeo Wool knocked Jeong Won's door. It took some time for the resident to admit her feelings for the professor. He calmly heard everything and held her tightly. It was one of the most beautiful moments of the show.

Romance for Lee Ik Joon, Chae Song Hwa, and Yang Seok Hyeong

Ik Joon finally opened-up about his feelings for Song Hwa in the last episode of Hospital Playlist season 1. He informed her that he started liking her as his life partner. She was not surprised to hear it from him. But she did not reply. So, he decided to wait for her reply. The followers of this mini-series will have to wait for season 2 premiere to know more about it.

Meanwhile, Seok Hyeong also got entangled in a complicated relationship with resident Chu Min Ha. He is not at all interested in dragging her into his problems. But she is also not ready to give up on him so easily. It will be interesting to see their relationship develop in the upcoming season of this tvN medical drama.

An open-ending for Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon

The first official onscreen couple of this medical drama series left the viewers confused about their relationship status in the final few minutes of episode 12. Ik Soon and Jun Wan was maintaining a healthy long-distance relationship. He was happily chatting with her. He also sent her a ring as her Christmas gift.

But the parcel came back to him because of some delivery issues. Jun Wan was not accepting this twist in his relationship. Still, he calmly handled the situation. Now the viewers are curious to know about the parcel's return, and they will have to wait for the show to return with a second season to find out more about it.

What to expect in Hospital Playlist season 2?

The second season of this medical drama may begin with a time-jump of one year. It might introduce Ik Joon and Song Hwa as the third official onscreen couple of the show. Seok Hyeong and Min Ha may continue to struggle with their relationship problems, and Jeong Won may enjoy his time with Gyeo Wool in the Yulje Medical Center.

For Jun Wan and Ik Soon, it could become hard to maintain the pace of their relationship. They may face some unexpected challenges in their long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, residents Yong Seok Min, Heo Sun Bin, Ahn Chi Jong, Bae Jun Hui, and Do Jae Hak may become mature enough to lead a surgery.