Delta Jet Flips Upside Down During Crash Landing; 18 Injured as Airport Plunges into Chaos

Crash Landing at Toronto Pearson Airport

A Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday. The crash left 18 of the 80 people on board injured. Officials confirmed that all passengers and crew were accounted for.

The flight had departed from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and crashed upon arrival at around 2:45 p.m. local time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a preliminary statement confirming the incident.

Emergency Response and Injuries First responders quickly arrived at the scene. Toronto Pearson Airport's fire chief, Todd Aitken, said during a briefing that 18 people were taken to hospitals. Initially, the airport's CEO, Deborah Flint, reported 17 injuries, but one more person was later transported.

Emergency medical teams worked efficiently to assist the injured. Two adults were airlifted to trauma centers, while a child was taken to a children's hospital. The remaining injured passengers sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Airport Disruptions and Flight Delays

The crash caused significant disruptions at Toronto Pearson Airport. Operations were halted for over two hours before flights resumed. However, the FAA warned of ongoing delays for inbound flights.

Flint stated that operational challenges would continue for several days. Two major runways were closed to allow for an on-site investigation. The airport was already dealing with harsh winter conditions, including freezing temperatures and strong winds.

Weather Conditions and Runway Status

Despite the winter weather, Aitken clarified that the runway was dry at the time of landing. There were no crosswind conditions that could have contributed to the crash. Investigators will determine whether weather played any role in the incident.

Investigation Underway

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is leading the investigation. The FAA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are assisting. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian released a statement expressing concern for those affected. He thanked first responders and Delta's operational teams for their quick action. Delta promised to share updates as more details emerge.

Aircraft Details and Safety Measures

The crashed plane belonged to Endeavor Air, a regional subsidiary of Delta based in Minneapolis. Aviation experts noted that passenger jets are designed to withstand severe impacts. The aircraft's structure, seats, and safety belts played a crucial role in preventing fatalities.

Mike McCormick, an aviation expert, stated that planes are built to protect passengers even in extreme conditions. The seats are reinforced to withstand strong forces, ensuring people remain secure in their positions.

Eyewitness Accounts from the Airport

Passengers at the airport described a scene of confusion and concern. Zach Nolan, a traveler at Toronto Pearson, said his Air Canada flight was delayed, but he did not know why. After checking his phone, he learned about the crash.

Looking out the airport window, he saw flashing red lights on the runway. Many passengers at the terminal were visibly unsettled. Nolan and his family had their flight canceled due to the incident and were rebooked for the next day.

Government Response and Support

Canadian and U.S. officials are closely monitoring the investigation. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy offered assistance to Canadian authorities. The NTSB confirmed that official updates will come from the TSB.

Authorities emphasized that they are relieved there were no fatalities. Flint reassured the public that efforts are focused on passenger well-being. Some travelers have already reunited with their families.

Delta Issues Travel Waiver

Delta canceled its remaining Monday flights to Toronto and issued a travel waiver for affected passengers. The waiver allows travelers scheduled through February 20 to reschedule their flights without additional fees. Full details are available on Delta's website.

Aviation Safety Concerns in North America

While air travel remains safe, the Toronto crash is the latest in a series of aviation incidents this year. North America has seen multiple air disasters in 2025.

On January 29, an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Ronald Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people. The NTSB is investigating potential communication and altitude errors in that crash.

Shortly after, a medical jet carrying a child crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood. Seven people died, including six onboard and one person on the ground.

Earlier this month, a small plane crashed in Alaska, killing all 10 onboard. The aircraft lost altitude and speed before going missing. Authorities later recovered the wreckage.

Future Safety Measures and Investigation Aviation experts will analyze the Toronto crash to improve safety standards. Investigators will examine flight data, pilot communications, and aircraft conditions.

Passengers and industry professionals await more details on what led to the Delta plane flipping over. While air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation, these incidents highlight the importance of rigorous safety checks and emergency preparedness.