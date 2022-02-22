HORROR: Man is Eaten Alive by Crocodile in Indonesian River as his Friends Try to Scare it Off [Watch]

A 51-year-old Indonesian man was eaten alive by a crocodile while bathing in a river. The horrifying incident was caught on camera as his friends frantically tried to scare off the 13-feet-long beast but to no avail.

According to DailyMail the man, named only as Luther was went for a bath after collecting palm leaves by Bebatu river in the North Kalimantan province when he was attacked by the 13-ft-long crocodile on February 15. He tried to fight off the mammoth reptile but was dragged underwater while his friends helplessly tried to scare the crocodile away.

Shortly after, the incident was reported to the authorities who searched the area without any success. A local was able to record parts of the incident. The footage showed the crocodile dragging what appeared to be a screaming man.

'Oh my God, the Crocodile ate the Man'

"This is where a person was attacked by a crocodile but have not yet been found until now. We are making a video here," the man was heard saying in the video. The man then saw the crocodile appear on the surface with a man, who was trying to fight it.

"Oh my God, the crocodile ate the man," the person who was making the video exclaimed in horror.

Village head Mahmuda confirmed the incident and noted that it was immediately reported to the authorities. He also added that 'incidents of people being attacked by crocodiles in the canal also happened before.' The army and the police carried out the search and rescue operation with no success.

Signs

Notice boards warning to not go too close to the canal were placed by the plantation officers post the incident. "No activity in this area, it's dangerous. There's a crocodile," the sign read.

Lieutenant Colonel Tri Prio Utomo of the Tana Tidung Military District noted that the search operation was constrained by the location since there are lots of bushes, branching canals, and inadequate equipment.

"We urge everyone not to come near the canal so please obey the signs to avoid these incidents from happening," Utomo said.