A DoorDash driver has been fired and charged with attempted assault and criminal tampering after posting a video of himself maliciously digging his bare hands into a Chipotle order means for a Brooklyn police officer.

Lance Layne, 30, also left a small handwritten note implying that the meal was contaminated with male genitalia. "Hope that d**k taste good b*tch!," the note read.

The now-deleted video, posted on Facebook on Monday, showed the driver reaching into the open container of a burrito bowl with his bare hands to bury the handwritten note under the contents of the bowl.

'That was Personal'

The social media post's caption suggested the driver held some kind of a grudge againt the precinct, or law enforcement in general and the alleged "contamination" was an act of revenge."Ya kno I'm bout to violate the s**t out this order 61st precient [sic]. I dreamed of moments like this. god u been so good to me idk how to re pay u," the video was captioned.

The video also shows a screenshot from the DoorDash app with instructions to deliver the order to the 61st Precinct's station house in Sheepshead Bay. In the comments section on his video, the driver wrote, "This is a Facebook public announcement, I don't violate people food like that...that was personal. we at war."

Cops said Layne, who has an extensive criminal history, was a known member of the Bloods gang, and on parole for aggravated assault of a police or peace officer after being released from prison in November 2019.

Layne Claims it was a 'Prank'

Layne has since been was charged with attempted assault on a police officer, tampering of consumer product and criminal tampering, the NYPD confirmed. As he was being led out of a Brooklyn station house in handcuffs Thursday night, Layne was asked if he "put something in the food."

"Definitely didn't. It was a prank," he told reporters. "They don't got no note, no nothin.'"

DoorDash Confirms Layne Has Been Fired

A spokeswoman for DoorDash confirmed that the driver has been let go from the service. The spokeswoman said in a statement:

"This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved."