American Couple who Welcomed Premature Twins via a Surrogate in Kyiv are 'Desperate' for Getting them Out

An American couple has issued desperate pleas to get their premature newborn twins out of the war-ravaged Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Georgia residents, Alex Spektor, 46, and Irma NuÃ±ez, 48, welcomed twins via a surrogate in Ukraine. The twin boys, Lenny and Moishe Spektor were born prematurely.

The couple is now seeking ways to get their babies out of Kyiv safely. The twin boys were born at 32 and a half weeks, two months prematurely via a surrogate on Friday at Adonis maternity hospital in Kyiv, following a 'complicated' pregnancy. The babies weigh around 4 pounds each and are facing health complications including having trouble breathing.

As the battle rages in the city of Kyiv, staff, and supplies are shortened at the 'unstable and dangerous' hospital where the babies are being treated. The parents, Alex and Irma are looking for ways to get their babies to a safer place.

'It's Impossible to Wrap your Mind Around'

"It's unimaginable, what can I say? It's impossible to wrap your mind around," Alex said during a conversation with the Today show. The prematurely born babies' special medical needs are posing a major problem in their safe arrival to the US.

"The fact that they're premature plays against us, there's conflict. They need to stay put. We need to take them out," Alex added. The parents even tried to shift their babies to a different hospital, one which has a bomb shelter, but no ambulance was available for the same.

Their mom, Irma created a Facebook page to help the babies and wrote an emotional note stating that the babies came into the world two months early, at the end of a complicated pregnancy and the beginning of a war.

'Please get my Babies Out!'

Irma further noted that the babies cannot be moved without medical support. They will need some help with breathing and monitors and any medicines/equipment to track their breathing in case of distress while on the move.

The couple then explained that the hospital where their babies are kept is running low on supplies including clothes and preemie milk. The hospital was able to get hold of some premmie milk after a family member took supplies on foot amidst the war.

The couple also voiced their worries that their surrogate, Katya, who is currently looking after the babies, may want to leave the 'unstable and dangerous' hospital soon. The couple has also set up a GoFundMe page and has raised up to $50,000.

"Please get my babies out," Alex pleaded while at the Today show.