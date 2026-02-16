Honour Episode 5: Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, Hwang Hyun Jin Plan Next Move Against Park Je Yeol

Honour episode 5 will air on ENA on Monday (February 16) at 10:00 pm KST. The legal drama starring Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah will feature the next big move by Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin against Park Je Yeol. According to the production team, the trio will confront the massive scandal.

A preview teases a sharp confrontation between Kang Shin Jae and Park Je Yeol that will build razor-edged tension. Meanwhile, the newly released still shows Yoon Ra Young personally visiting Park Je Yeol's house.

"Yoon Ra Young, Kang Shin Jae, and Hwang Hyun Jin will confront the massive scandal from their past head-on. However, Park Je Yeol's power, as he holds their past in his grasp, is equally formidable. Please look forward to seeing how the three lawyers—who have always found a breakthrough—will overcome his threats and continue tracking Connect In," the production team shared.

Honour, the legal drama starring Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah, premiered on ENA on Monday (February 2) at 10:00 pm KST. It follows three lawyers and features their investigation into a massive scandal from the past. Episode 1 introduced Na Young, Eun Chae, and Chung Na as the founding members of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join). The law firm aims to help the victims of crimes against women. Na Young appears in the mini-series as Yoon Ra Young, a star attorney at L&J known as a high-profile celebrity lawyer. Eun Chae portrays Kang Shin Jae, the head of this law firm. Chung Ah plays Hwang Hyun Jin, an action-forward attorney.

The other cast members include Yeon Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, Choi Young Joon, Kim Mi Sook, and Lee Hae Young. Woo Jin features Baek Tae Joo, the CEO of an IT company. Hyun Woo portrays Park Je Yeol, a prosecutor who stands against L&J. Young Joon plays Goo Seon Gyu, Hyun Jin's husband, who is a detective. Mi Sook appears as Seong Tae Im, Shin Jae's mother, who is the head of the major law firm Haeil. Hae Young plays Kwon Jung Hyun, a former judge and Haeil's second-in-command.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this mystery thriller legal drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Honour:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

The main poster for the mini-series teases the unbreakable bond between the three founding partners of L&J. The poster shows them holding hands with determination. According to the production team, each attorney will have a personal story to share with viewers. It reflects their strong will to fight for the victims of crime against women.

"Through the main poster, we wanted to convey the strong will of the three lawyers who act as each other's support system, as well as the overall message of the drama. During the shoot, Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah displayed perfect chemistry, radiating powerful energy with just their gazes and poses. As secrets from their past return as a massive scandal that weighs heavily on them, the women's fierce fight to protect their honor will deliver an intense thrill to viewers," the production team shared.