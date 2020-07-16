Hong Kong authorities confirmed 63 new locally transmitted coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising further concern about a third wave of the deadly move virus infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 67, taking the tally since late-January to 1,656 patients, ten of whom have died.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 13.5 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 584,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

