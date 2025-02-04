Hollywood's Newest Power Player? Joe Biden Signs with Top Talent Agency CAA

Former President Joe Biden has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), sparking speculation about his post-White House career in the entertainment industry. The announcement came on Monday, signaling that the 82-year-old might follow in the footsteps of Barack Obama, who ventured into Hollywood after leaving office.

Biden was previously represented by CAA after his tenure as vice president ended in 2017. The agency handled his book deal for Promise Me, Dad and helped organize his nationwide American Promise speaking tour. However, he cut ties with them when he launched his presidential campaign in 2020.

CAA also represents Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground media company. The Obamas' venture has produced several successful films and series, including the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory. They have also expanded into podcasting, with content featuring the former first couple.

Biden has not disclosed specific plans regarding his next steps. However, he hinted during his final days in office that he intended to remain politically active. "We're leaving office, we're not leaving the fight," he told supporters before departing Washington, D.C., with First Lady Jill Biden on January 20.

Since leaving the White House, Biden has kept a low profile, primarily communicating through social media. Over the weekend, he broke his silence by congratulating Ken Martin on his election as chair of the Democratic National Committee. "I know he'll help ensure Democrats continue to fight for working people and stand up to the abuse of power," Biden wrote in a post on X. He added, "Together, we will choose possibility over peril and empower more Americans to believe that the America of our dreams is closer than we think."

While Biden has not outlined his plans with CAA, his association with the powerhouse agency suggests he may explore media opportunities. Some political figures have successfully transitioned into television, film, and book publishing. Obama's success in Hollywood has demonstrated that former presidents can remain influential through storytelling and media production.

Biden's entry into the entertainment world could take several forms, including documentary production, speaking engagements, or book deals. His long political career, personal experiences, and historical presidency make him a compelling figure for media projects. With Hollywood increasingly embracing political content, his involvement could attract significant attention.

Public reaction to the news has been mixed. Supporters see his move as a chance to continue shaping public discourse, while critics argue he should step away from the spotlight. The entertainment industry has become a major platform for political figures, and Biden's decision to join CAA suggests he is considering new ways to remain engaged.

As Biden embarks on this next chapter, all eyes will be on how he chooses to leverage his experience and influence. Whether he follows Obama's media playbook or carves his own path, his partnership with CAA ensures he will have a strong presence in the entertainment world. Only time will tell what his Hollywood ambitions will bring.