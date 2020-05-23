There is some bad news and this will burst the bubble of those who have been cheering about the claim that NASA had discovered a parallel universe, it has now emerged that the claims were not only exaggerated, they were also misrepresented.

There has been a sudden spurt in news with claims that were joyfully being shared widely on Instagram, Facebook, and all the other social media outlets that NASA has discovered a parallel universe where time ran backward.

In between all this, the conspiracy theory lovers found it suspicious that neither the government or the large media houses had carried any news on this discovery of the century. So there is already a theory of a cover-up that is being propagated by conspiracy theorists.

The fact is, the claim was found to be something blown out of proportion. But for the last few weeks, the Internet had a free run with tabloids such as The Daily Star, New York Post, and Express running stories with far-fetched claims that NASA scientists have evidence that could prove the existence of parallel universes.

The bad news is, we are all still stuck here!

All the news stories have found their source material from one particular publication New Scientist, which back in April called an article with the headlines that soon grew wings and became viral. The story had a headline - We may have spotted a parallel universe going backwards in time.

In short, this was the article that inferred the existence of a parallel universe and was from here the Daily Star speculated about "a parallel universe, right next to ours, where all the rules of physics seem to be operating in reverse." But this is all far from the truth.

This where it all began - ANITA

The Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna or ANITA, an experiment maintained by researchers at NASA flies over the Antarctic ice sheet at 37,000 meters with the help of helium balloons fitted with an array of radio antennas.

ANITA is deployed to mainly "listen" to the high-energy particles, known as neutrinos, which often batter the planet without really causing any harm. And in 2016, ANITA heard some "anomalies" which scientists for the last two years have been researching.

Ibrahim Safa of UW–Madison, who was a lead author on a research paper on the anomalies found by ANITA in 2016 categorically debunked claims of a parallel universe.

"ANITA's events are definitely interesting, but we're a long ways away from even claiming there's any new physics, let alone an entire universe," said Safa.

While it is true that scientists have found anomalies that may defy our current understanding of physics. But they are all sure that it has no connection to a parallel universe but it is an issue with how particles interact with the ice.

According to Alex Pizzuto of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, who also has written a research paper on the ANITA anomalies found in 2016: "Lately, some of the systematic explanations have looked really promising. These include things like weird features in Antarctic ice that could distort the signal of otherwise innocuous cosmic rays."