How Did Farah El Kadhi Die? Beauty Influencer Dies Aged 36 After Suffering Heart Attack on Yacht While on Holiday

A beauty influencer has tragically died after suffering a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Malta. Tunisian-born Farah El Kadhi, 36, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital in Msida, on the eastern side of the island, after being found unresponsive on a yacht on June 17.

Just hours earlier, Farah, a trained architect, had been posting photos of herself on the boat docked in a marina.

Sudden and Unexpected Death While on Holiday

According to local media reports, El Kadhi had no visible injuries and had come to the country for a one-week holiday. An autopsy will be conducted, and a magisterial investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of death.

However, as of now, no foul play is suspected but her death is still being investigated to understand the circumstances under which she died.

Soulayma Hneynia, a fellow Tunisian influencer living in Malta and a participant in the first season of Love Island Malta, was among those who raised the alarm when she couldn't reach Farah.

She described Farah as a "truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth."

Soulayma added: "Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

El Kadhi was an architect with Key Concept and was regarded as one of Tunisia's most popular influencers.

She used her platform to promote her fashion brand, Bazarbyfaf, and other paid endorsements to her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Tributes Pour in From All Corners

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners on her Instagram page from the moment news of her death was made public. Fellow influencer Laurie Marquet wrote: "I can't believe it. I'm in shock, we'll miss you babe.

"I will never forget you. RIP my darling."

Taher Toumi, an architect and interior designer, also paid tribute to El Kadhi.

He wrote: "It's true I only know you via Instagram but the pain has been deep since your departure!

"You exuded energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trace of love towards the people who know you and those who don't know you!

"For two days we have been looking at your photos, your videos and we are immersed in deep pain!"

One of her fans wrote, "nothing will be the same".

Another person recalled meeting the Instagram star and shared their memories of her. "I met her once on the plane, she was very friendly, especially I jokingly remarked to her that she was small, yet in her videos she seemed tall," they wrote.