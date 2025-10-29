HIV-Positive Barber Drugged, Sexually Assaulted as Many as 60 Men Before Fleeing the Country

A 35-year-old HIV-positive man accused of sexually assaulting numerous men has been extradited to California after allegedly fleeing the country.

Authorities say Franklin Enrique Sarceño Orla targeted between 19 and 60 victims in Santa Clara County beginning in 2018. Orla reportedly fled to Guatemala last year after being charged with raping a man and posting $250,000 bail.

Orla, a barber who worked out of his Mountain View apartment, allegedly invited victims for drinks before they lost consciousness and later awoke in his home.

The case began in July 2024, when a man reported to Mountain View police that he shared beers with Orla, felt dizzy, and later learned through medical testing that he had been sexually assaulted. That report led to Orla's initial arrest and charges.

Prosecutors claim Orla continued to assault additional victims while out on bail. They also revealed that he is HIV-positive, though it remains uncertain when he contracted the virus.

Investigators reportedly uncovered video evidence suggesting Orla recorded some of the assaults. Some victims were his clients, while others met him in bars.

Orla was denied bail on Monday and now faces 43 felony counts of sexual assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for January.