HIV-Infected Man Who Had Sex with Ex-Girlfriend and Knowingly Infected Her with Deadly Virus Jailed for 3 Years

A man who knowingly infected a woman with HIV has been extradited back to the U.K. has been jailed after a 12-year legal battle by the victim who is now living with the incurable disease and "forever marred by his actions."

Jermaine Scott, from Jamaica, was sentenced to three years in jail at Chester Crown Court yesterday after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm. Scott had been diagnosed with the virus in 2005 and had been prescribed medicine to control the condition and prevent it spreading to others.

Scott Had Unprotected Sex with Victim Without Disclosing Diagnosis

The victim had previously been in a relationship with Scott which the pair struck up again 2009 - four years after his diagnosis. However, Scott did not regularly take his medication (to curb spread of the disease) or tell his victim he was carrying the virus and proceeded to have unprotected sex with her - infecting her with HIV.

The victim became suspicious of Scott's behaviour, and in October 2009, the pair attended a sexual health clinic. While at the clinic Scott provided a false name and false medical details to the health worker.

After she tested positive for the virus, Scott left Cheshire and became the subject of a police manhunt. When he was arrested in 2011, police found that they lacked "sufficient evidence to charge him" and he was released. He was then deported back to Jamaica nine months later after he was found to have been in the UK illegally.

Investigators Found Genetic Links in Strain of HIV Virus

The victim who was living with the virus and taking pills to control her condition asked authorities to reopen the case. Together with medical experts, police worked to identify a "number of genetic links between the strain of HIV that the victim had been diagnosed with and that of the offender."

When these were established, police were able to issue a charge of grievous bodily harm against Scott in February 2020 and he was extradited back to the UK in 2022.

Judge: Victim Has Lost Her Trust in Men

In post sentencing remarks, Det Sgt Emma Myers said the victim would "live the rest of her life forever marred by the actions of Scott."

"It has taken more than 12 years to reach this point, and having supported the victim throughout the investigation, I have seen first-hand the pain and suffering that she has endured, both physically and psychologically," he continued.

"Scott's actions have also affected her relationships with others and she no longer trusts men," the judge added."While no sentence will ever be enough, I do hope that the fact that Scott is now behind bars and has been held accountable will provide her with some closure."