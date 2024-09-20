Historic Move: Leading Science Magazine Breaks 179-Year Tradition with Presidential Endorsement for This Candidate

Nearly a week after the first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, a top U.S. science magazine has officially entered the political fray. Scientific American, a respected publication with a global readership of six million, has announced its endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. This is only the second time in the magazine's 179-year history that it has supported a candidate.

In an op-ed titled, "Vote for Kamala Harris to Support Science, Health, and the Environment," the editors laid out their reasons for backing Harris. They highlighted her strong commitment to advancing reproductive rights, addressing climate change, and improving the U.S. healthcare system. The magazine made its first endorsement in 2020, when it backed Joe Biden in his race against Donald Trump.

According to the editors, Harris stands out as the candidate who relies on facts, logic, and a willingness to learn from experience. They emphasized her forward-thinking approach to technology and clean energy, noting that she views the climate crisis as an "emergency." Harris's policies, they said, would create significant employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth across the country.

The editors also praised Harris for her support of reproductive rights, public health, and education. They drew a sharp contrast between her and Trump, criticizing his administration's handling of several key issues.

Scientific American compared the policies of the two candidates in various areas, including healthcare, climate change, and reproductive rights. During his presidency, Trump proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, while Harris plans to expand healthcare access by building on the Affordable Care Act, funded by taxes on the wealthy. Trump's stance on abortion, described by the magazine as "misinformation," includes backing the removal of federal protections for the practice. In contrast, Harris has pledged to make reproductive healthcare more accessible.

The magazine also took aim at Trump's dismissal of climate change as a "hoax" and his administration's rollback of over 100 environmental protections. Harris, by contrast, would continue efforts to reduce emissions and promote clean energy tax credits.

Harris's campaign has received endorsements from high-profile figures, including Taylor Swift. The magazine pointed out that Swift's support for Harris has stirred frustration in Trump's camp.

The op-ed concluded by addressing the recent debate, noting that even some of Trump's allies admitted that Harris performed better, particularly on healthcare and climate issues. The editors also criticized Trump's claim that some states allow abortions up until the ninth month, calling it a dangerous falsehood.