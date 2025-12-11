Hinesville Mom Who Started GoFundMe for Dead Son, Arrested Over His Death

A Hinesville, Georgia, mother-of-six who started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help her family "get on our feet" after the death of her young son, has been charged in connection with the child's death.

According to jail records, 29-year-old Raven Louise Broniecki is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child cruelty with negligence causing excessive physical or mental pain, and reckless conduct. She was arrested on Monday by police in Hinesville, which is located about 50 miles southwest of Savannah.

It is not yet known what happened to the boy or the events that led to the charges against the mother. However, days before her arrest, Broniecki started a GoFundMe account to raise money for mounting costs. She identified her son as Keith Richard.

"My sweet baby boy my best friend my whole world has recently passed away," the GoFundMe reportedly said. "I am trying to raise the funds for bills. We spent all our funds on funeral and urns and other things for our baby boy and we now are left with a hefty amount of bills and just need some help to get back on our feet. We are very stressed and heart broken. Still have 6 children to raise and we are trying our best."

The GoFundMe has since been taken down. Records state that Broniecki spent just one day in jail before she was released on a $22,300 bond.