Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of shielding Donald Trump during her Jeffrey Epstein deposition on Thursday, dragging Elon Musk into the controversy. Speaking behind closed doors at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center near the Clintons' home in Westchester County, New York, Clinton framed the session as politically charged and selective in its focus.

Clinton highlighted a 2012 email exchange in which Musk — a major Trump donor — allegedly contacted Epstein, asking about the "wildest party" on Epstein's notorious private island, Little St. James. She argued the message raised serious questions about who was being scrutinized and who was being protected, suggesting the inquiry was less about accountability and more about partisan cover.

Hillary Blasts

"A committee run by elected officials with a commitment to transparency would ensure the full release of all the files," Hillary wrote. "It would subpoena anyone who asked on which night there would be the "wildest party" on Epstein's island."

In a November 2012 email, Epstein asked Elon Musk how many people would be traveling by helicopter to his island.

"Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" Musk replied, referring to his then-wife, English actress Talulah Riley.

Then, at 6 a.m. on December 25, 2012, Musk emailed Epstein again, saying he had been "working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose."

Epstein sent a suggestive response about the guest mix, writing: "The ratio on my island might make Talilah (sic) uncomfortable."

Musk replied: "Ratio is not a problem for Talulah."

The Tesla boss later told Vanity Fair in 2019 that Epstein was "obviously a creep" who "tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined."

Dirty Politics

However, the January release of three million Epstein files by the Justice Department revealed friendly exchanges between the two, including references to a SpaceX tour Musk was said to be planning for Epstein in 2013.

By then, Epstein had already been disgraced, having been convicted in Florida in 2008 of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

As Hillary Clinton's remarks criticizing Trump and Musk continued to reverberate, the session descended into confusion.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert had taken a photo of Clinton during the private deposition, and once it began spreading online, attorneys called for an immediate pause. Although the closed-door session is being recorded, any footage will be reviewed by Clinton's legal team before release. Proceedings resumed within an hour.

Before the disruption, Clinton sharply criticized Republicans for focusing on her while not probing Trump, delivering a forceful opening statement that did not defend her husband.

She said she has "no information on Epstein's criminal activities and never recalls meetings," then accused lawmakers of shielding Trump over his ties to Epstein, amid what she described as "heinous" allegations from survivors.

"You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers," she said.

"If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein's trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files," she added today.