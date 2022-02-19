Hillary Clinton Campaign did NOT Spy on Donald Trump? Durham Says Media 'Misinterpreted' his Claims

After Special Counsel, John Durham's filings caused a furor stating that Hillary Clinton's election campaign bribed a tech firm to Push false claims of Trump-Putin links, Durham has distanced himself from the same. Calling the report of his previous filings a 'misinterpretation' by the media, Durham stated on Thursday that the right-wing media falsely claimed that his previous filing proves Hillary Clinton's campaign spied on Trump and fabricated lies linking him to Russia.

Citing news reports by FOX and multiple right-wing esteemed publications based on Durham's February 11 filing, Michael Sussman's lawyers accused the special counsel of including misleading information in filings 'plainly intended to politicize this case, inflame media coverage and taint the jury pool.'

Durham's previous filings shed light on potential conflicts of interest regarding former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman. He allegedly lied to a federal officer that he was not working 'for any client' while presenting documents allegedly hinting at a 'covert communications channel' between Trump's Organization and Alfa-Bank, which is one of the largest private banks in Russia having ties to the Kremlin, as reported by FOX News.

'The Media 'Overstated, Understated, and Misinterpreted Facts'

According to the New York Times, in Thursday's filing, Durham noted that third parties or members of the media 'overstated, understated, or otherwise misinterpreted facts contained in the government's motion, which does not in any way undermine the valid reasons for the government's inclusion of this information.'

Clearing his stance, Durham also hinted that 'learning from the past,' he might make future filings under seal if they contained 'information that legitimately gives rise to privacy issues or other concerns that might overcome the presumption of public access to judicial documents.'

As reported by FOX News, Durham's earlier filings stated that Sussman had 'assembled and conveyed the allegations [of connections between Trump and Russian bank] to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1), named as Rodney Joffe, at a US-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.'

Trump's Response

In a response to Durham's previous findings, Trump called it 'indisputable evidence' of the fact that his 'campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.'