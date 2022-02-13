Did Hillary Clinton Campaign Pay Tech Firm to Infiltrate Trump Tower and White House?

Hillary Clinton's election campaign bribed a tech firm to infiltrate the servers at Trump towers and later at the White House, a new filing by special counsel John Durham noted. According to Durham, it was an effort to besmirch Donald Trump's name by linking him to Russia.

Durham's motion filed on Friday shed light on potential conflicts of interest regarding former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman. It is important here to note that Sussman was charged with making a false statement to a federal agent, which he denied.

Durham is serving as the Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice since October 2020. He was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr while Donald Trump was the president.

Trump smear campaign

Quoting the former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia probe for the House Intelligence Committee, Fox News reported that the Durham motion 'definitively showed the Hillary Clinton campaign directly funded and ordered its lawyers to orchestrate a criminal enterprise to fabricate a connection between President Trump and Russia.'

The committee acted under Republican Devin Nunes, Kash Patel. Patel told Fox that Durham's filing suggested that the Trump smear campaign was put in motion in 2016, by the Hillary Clinton campaign and her lawyers, while 'simultaneously perpetuating the bogus Steele Dossier hoax.'

According to the indictment against Sussman, two months prior to the presidential elections, he told FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016 that he was not working 'for any client' while presenting documents allegedly hinting a 'covert communications channel' between Trump's Organization and Alfa Bank. It is one of the largest private banks in Russia having ties to the Kremlin.

Connections with Russian banks

Durham's motion, however, refuted Sussman's claims. The filing revealed that Sussman had 'assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1), named as Rodney Joffe, at a US-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.'

Sussman billing records showed the connection between him and the Clinton Campaign regarding his 'work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations.'

Durham's filing also revealed that Joffe worked with Sussman on the instruction of the Clinton campaign to 'assemble the purported data and white papers' to gather information tieing Trump to Russia.

Durham noted that Joffee exploited his position as 'tech executive,' who was entrusted to maintain dedicated servers for the White House and president's office by 'mining the Executive Office of the President's DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.'

Indisputable evidence

Trump responded to Durham's findings on Saturday calling it an 'indisputable evidence' of the fact that his 'campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.'