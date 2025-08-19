Highland Park Man Accused of Soliciting Woman for Sexual Acts, Then Killing Her After Finding Out She's Transgender

A Highland Park man has been charged with murder and hate crime for allegedly strangling a woman to death after learning she was transgender.

As reported by ClickOnDetriot, Christina Hayes, 28, from Taylor, was found dead behind a laundromat in the 17600 block of Woodward Avenue on June 21, 2025, at around 3 p.m. with injuries to her face and neck.

Malique Javon Fails, 18, was charged in connection with her murder. Fails is accused of assaulting Hayes and robbing her of money and her phone before leaving the scene at around 4:30 a.m. on June 21.

According to prosecutors, Fails gave Hayes some money in exchange for sexual acts. During the transaction, prosecutors said Fails learned Hayes was transgender and not a biological female, which led to him allegedly strangling her to death.

Fails then reportedly took the money, her shoes and her phone before leaving the alley. He was later seen on security footage trying to sell Hayes' phone at a kiosk, prosecutors said. He was arrested on Aug. 15 and was charged with felony murder, larceny from a person and a hate crime.

"This case represents a continuing pattern of vicious attacks and murders on trans women of color. Every single citizen of Wayne County has the right to lead their lives and be safe. We will bring the alleged murderer of Christina Hayes to justice," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Fails was arraigned in court on Aug. 18. The judge said he was a "significant danger to the community" and was remanded. He is expected to return to court on Aug. 26, 2025.