High School Dancer,25, in Critical Condition After Dangerous "Car Surfing" Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

A teenage dancer is currently in a coma after a tragic accident involving "car surfing" in Magna, Utah. The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 11, when 15-year-old Ava Broadhead, a sophomore at Cyprus High School, fell from the roof of a moving vehicle while participating in the dangerous stunt.

According to local authorities, Ava was with a group of friends at a park when the accident happened. Unified Police Sgt. Aymee Race explained that Ava was "car surfing" — standing on top of the moving vehicle — when she lost her balance and was thrown from the roof. "She was on top of the car as it drove around, and she fell off. Unfortunately, the pavement isn't forgiving, and she hit her head," Sgt. Race said.

The fall resulted in severe brain trauma, and Ava was immediately rushed to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. She was placed in a medically induced coma to help stabilize her condition. Doctors performed emergency brain surgery, and her family is now waiting, hoping for signs of improvement.

Sgt. Race also described the activity known as "car surfing," which has become a dangerous trend among some teenagers. "Car surfing can involve kids standing on top of cars, hanging onto the back of vehicles, or even standing up through open windows while the car is moving," she explained. "They may do this at slow speeds or, in some cases, at high speeds, which significantly increases the risk of serious injury or death."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time "car surfing" has made headlines. The trend, which dates back to the 1980s, has reappeared in recent years, partly due to its presence on social media platforms. "Social media has contributed to this trend gaining momentum again," Sgt. Race added. "We've seen these kinds of trends come and go, but lately, we've noticed it picking up again, which is very concerning."

Ava's mother, Kandis Broadhead, shared her devastation following the accident. She explained that Ava was supposed to participate in her high school's homecoming parade that day. However, the parade was canceled due to poor air quality, leaving the teens looking for other ways to spend the afternoon. Tragically, they decided to engage in "car surfing."

"The parade was canceled because of the bad air quality, and the kids just wanted to have some fun," Kandis said. "They decided to do 'car surfing,' which I don't believe is as popular on TikTok anymore, but you can still find videos of it online. They thought it would be fun, but now my daughter is fighting for her life."

Kandis recounted receiving a phone call from Ava's friends that evening, informing her of the accident. "They called and said she was being rushed to Primary Children's Hospital," Kandis said. "She had an extreme brain injury and needed to go into brain surgery right away. It was a life-or-death situation."

Ava remains in a critical condition, with her mother staying by her side at the hospital. "She's in a medically induced coma, and the doctors are keeping her stable, allowing her brain to rest," Kandis said. "We don't know what the future holds, but it will take months, if not years, for her to recover. I can't imagine a future where Ava isn't herself anymore."

The accident has brought attention to the dangers of "car surfing." Kandis mentioned that since the accident, other parents have reached out to her, sharing similar stories of their own children being involved in the risky behavior. "I'm hearing that other kids are doing this, too, and they're suffering traumatic brain injuries just like Ava," Kandis said. "It's changing their lives forever."

Ava's friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the mounting medical expenses. So far, the fundraiser has raised over $6,000, with more donations continuing to come in from the community. The outpouring of support reflects how deeply Ava's story has touched those around her, as they rally in hopes of her recovery.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with "car surfing" and similar risky stunts. Ava's family is urging others to talk to their children about the dangers of participating in such activities, hoping to prevent more families from experiencing the heartbreak they are now facing.