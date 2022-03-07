Price Prediction: HEX Token Could Reach $4 in The Next 5 Years?

Richard Heart's HEX crypto is possibly the only cryptocurrency in the market that doubled in price every 48 days since its launch in December 2019. The price of HEX coin, which is slowly recovering from the flash crash of January 2022 has consecutively doubled 13 times from its inception to September 2021 making early investors gain generational wealth. Defying all predictions, HEX crypto became a phenomenon that made ordinary people filthy rich within two years.

HEX, which describes itself as a Certificate of Deposit on the blockchain is currently down by -79.26% since its All-Time high (ATH) with a fully diluted market cap of over $73,082,802,780. Ranked #201 on CoinMarketCap, HEX has a circulating supply of 173,411,074,413 coins.

Could HEX Reach $4 in Next 5 Years?

According to Gov Capital, an algorithm-based crypto prediction service platform, HEX could possibly rise to as much as $4 by 2027, which is positive forecast for HEX and its price prediction in the next five years. Moreover, Gov Capital predicts that the Ethereum-based token could reach $0.53 in 2023, a year from now. "Future price of the asset is predicted at $0.53150516786246 (321.829%) after a year according to our prediction system."

WatcherGuru also reported that Capital.com's financial analyst Mikhail Karkhalev is Bullish about HEX cryptocurrency. Karkhalev called HEX a 'revolution' and said the token is a continuation of the DeFi sector.

"The desire to get rid of the middleman in the form of the banking system is progressing. This is indeed progress, and I would even say a revolution. DeFi projects like HEX offer the opportunity to earn more without being an intermediary and profit-maker like a bank," the financial analyst said.

How Is HEX Different From World's Number 1 Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin?

HEX claims the inflation mechanism of the token is favorable to that of Bitcoin (BTC). HEX's annual inflation is capped, and HEX holders are directly paid with it. While HEX is built on the Ethereum (ETH) network, BTC has its own blockchain.

At the time of publishing, HEX coin was trading at $0.1154, which is up by +1.14% with a market cap of $20,003,167,470, while world's number 1 cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at -3.30% and below $40,000 in a 24-hour period at $38,192 with a market cap of $724,764,771,540, according to crypto trading platform CoinMarketCap.