Hero MLB Player Tony Blanco Died While Trying to Save Teammate During DR Nightclub Roof Collapses Killing 124

Former MLB player Tony Blanco has been confirmed dead after a nightclub roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic, killing at least 124 people and injuring over 150. The tragedy occurred early Tuesday morning at the popular Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo. Blanco, 43, reportedly died a hero while saving fellow former player Esteban Germán. The two were at the club when the ceiling gave way during a live performance.

The collapse happened around 1 a.m. as merengue singer Rubby Pérez was on stage performing to a crowd of about 300. Germán told sports reporter Héctor Gómez that Blanco shoved him out of harm's way when the roof began to fall. That brave act cost Blanco his life. Germán survived and shared updates on Instagram, saying, "I'm fine, thanks to God. I'm outside trying to help."

Among the other victims were MLB World Series winner Octavio Dotel and Nelsy Cruz, sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz and governor of Montecristi. Dotel was initially reported to have survived but later died en route to the hospital. Cruz had called the Dominican Republic's president moments after the collapse to say she was trapped. She was confirmed dead hours later.

Blanco played with the Washington Nationals in 2005 and spent his later baseball years in Japan's Nippon Professional League, retiring in 2016. He is survived by his son, Tony Blanco Jr., currently a minor league player for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Confusion briefly surrounded the tragedy when some outlets reported Henry Blanco, another former MLB player, was involved. The Washington Nationals quickly cleared up the misinformation, stating Henry was with the team in the U.S. at the time.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss. "Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims," he said. "We send heartfelt condolences to their families. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic is strong, and we stand with all Dominican players and fans during this difficult time."

MLB legend Pedro Martinez revealed he had family at the nightclub. "We still don't know what happened to them," he said in an emotional Instagram post. "We just want to be strong."

Jet Set nightclub, long a fixture in Santo Domingo's nightlife, was hosting a major event the night of the collapse. Videos posted on social media captured the moments leading up to the disaster. Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the structural failure.

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Emergency Operations Center, said the search for survivors was ongoing late Tuesday. "We continue clearing debris and searching for people," he said. "We're going to search tirelessly."

Rescue teams continue to dig through the rubble, while families of the missing gather outside the nightclub hoping for news. The Dominican government has promised a full investigation and support for those affected.

This tragic incident has shaken the sports world and devastated countless families. Tony Blanco's final act of heroism, pushing a friend to safety in his last seconds, has been hailed as a true symbol of courage and sacrifice. His legacy will live on in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.