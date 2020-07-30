Former Presidential candidate Herman Cain has been declared dead. The former CEO of Godfather's Pizza has died after weeks of battling the novel Coronavirus. The news of his death has been confirmed by an obituary that was shared from his verified Twitter account and his television show launching platform, Newsmax.

Earlier this month, Cain was hospitalized after he complained of breathlessness. He was being treated with oxygen in his lungs and was admitted to the ICU. Reports say that it is unknown how the 74-year-old contracted COVID-19.

According to reports, the TV and radio host had attended President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which saw more than eight Trump supporters test positive for COVID-19. However, campaign spokesman of Trump, Tim Murtaugh told the media that Cain didn't see Trump that time at the rally. Friends and several close pals of the former Republican presidential candidate are mourning the loss of the conservative leader.

Taking to Twitter, Fox News contributor Sara A Carter, who knew Cain closely said, "Whenever I would run into Herman Cain he was always so gracious, funny, and kind." She defined him as a kind and positive man.

Herman Cain Dies

"Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Herman Cain was not just a leader, but he played several characters in real life. From an American business executive to a syndicated columnist, and Tea Party activist, Cain was known for his works in various domains. He was the president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and served as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Omaha Branch.

In 1996, he was also appointed as a senior economic adviser to Bob Dole's presidential campaign. In 2012, Cain ran for president with the Republican nomination. He was a Morehouse College graduate in mathematics and had a master's degree from Purdue University in computer science.