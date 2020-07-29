As the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the number of cases is increasing everyday as most of the nations are gearing up for a resurgence of cases. Scientists around the world are also working at war-like speed to find a cure for the disease. More than 300 vaccine candidates are currently under trials and a vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.

In recent times, news about the testing of the Ameican coronavirus vaccine in the Kharkiv Oblast has been spreading online. According to the information that went viral online,15 people infected by the disease had received the vaccine shot already, and out of them, 10 are Ukrainian soldiers.

Fact Check

The news further claims that five of the Ukrainians have lost their lives due to the tests, including four soldiers. This information is fake, as reported by Voxukraine.org. The source of the news is a PR representative of the people's militia in LPR. During 2014-2018 the Ministry of Information has discovered many fakes and examples of disinformation and propaganda in the online sphere of Ukraine by the leaders of LPR and DPR, as per the report.

Till now, the Ministry of Defense has not confirmed any beginning of a vaccine trial in Ukraine. There are also no reports regarding the information about trials in the country. According to WHO, the vaccine candidates that are under testing stage have not been used for tests in Ukraine.

COVID-19 Crisis

Moreover, the tests are conducted on people who have not contracted the virus as the main motive of the vaccine is to stimulate the antibodies production. As per the latest research, the antibodies of the virus last on 2-3 months.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 16.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 660,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.