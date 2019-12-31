Dating can be hard, but apparently it's even harder when you're a celebrity. At least, that's what Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone is saying. The 61-year-old actress confessed her dismay at learning that she had been kicked off of dating app Bumble, and took to social media to voice her dismay at being banned. Fortunately, her Twitter appeal will allow her to get back onto the app to find love again soon.

"I went on the Bumble dating sight and they close my account," Stone lamented, with two eye emoji.

"Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!" she continued. "Hey, Bumble, is being me exclusionary?" she added, with a woman shrugging emoji.

"Don't shut me out the hive," Stone concluded.

She then posted a screenshot of a message from Bumble, which read: "You've been blocked. We're committed to keeping Bumble safe, which means we have to enforce certain rules when our values are violated. Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."

The thread quickly went viral, and Bumble offered its apologies

After thousands and thousands of Twitter users retweeted the thread, Bumble finally took notice. In a reply, a spokesperson apologized for the error and claimed that they were reinstating her profile.

"There can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We've made sure that you won't be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles," the reply read.

Meanwhile, many Twitter followers jumped at the chance to offer the blond beauty a date

That said, the reaction to the post might make Stone's need for the dating app unnecessary. Several fans wrote in to say that they would happily date the actress, and others joked about signing up for Bumble in the hopes that they would match with the Hollywood star.

"Hi Sharon, Fancy a pint at the Grizzly Bear in Worthing on Saturday?" one man teased.

"I'm single," added a second.

"Lord the men on this thread trying to get with Sharon Stone ..." joked a third user in a tweet.

Though Bumble, like Tinder, is open for everyone, celebrities often rely on Raya. The dating app is made specifically for celebrities, so not only is there more privacy, but there is less of a chance that any profile will be deemed fake.

One celeb that reportedly has taken advantage of Raya is Channing Tatum, who recently split up from singer Jessie J, as was previously reported by The International Business Times.