Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie J have reportedly split up after dating for a little over a year. Sources close to the couple blamed conflicting schedules and distance between them for the split. Tatum is well known for roles in movies like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street and Jessie J found fame with her smash hit "Price Tag." Tatum was previously married to actress and dancer Jenna Dewan.

Sources close to the two insisted that the pair remain on good terms, and that there is no animosity (via People).

"There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," an insider explained.

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align," the source says. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though," another source added. Everly is Tatum's 6-year-old daughter with Dewan.

Things seemed strong earlier this fall

The split comes as a particular shock to fans as the relationship seemed strong earlier this fall. In fact, Jessie J even performed an original song about Tatum at a small show in Los Angeles.

"Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next / Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love," Jessie sang.

However, some cracks were beginning to show

That said, some eagle-eyed observers noticed that Jessie might have dropped some hints about issues in the relationship in a recent interview with The Times.

"Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure," she confessed (via People).

"We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying..." she added.

A fact that only added fuel to the fire was that Tatum's relationship with the British singer came only six months after his shock split from Dewan. Tatum and Dewan had been together for 12 years -- and married for 9 of them -- after meeting on the set of Step Up.

In fact, the relationship was so sudden that it even took Dewan by surprise. As was previously reported, the World of Dance judge admitted that she was "blindsided" by news of Tatum and Jessie J's relationship.