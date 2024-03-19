Meet the New James Bond: British Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson Formally Offered the Chance to Play British Secret Agent Replacing Daniel Craig

The search for James Bond is over. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been formally offered the role of his lifetime as the iconic "shaken, not stirred" martini-sipping secret agent, according to sources cited by The Sun. The 33-year-old actor has not yet officially accepted the role.

However, if he does, he will join an elite group as only the seventh actor to portray the iconic British secret agent since the franchise debuted in 1962. A recent poll suggested that Idris Elba remains the public's top choice for the role despite being 51 years old, considered older for a Bond candidate. However, Elba has already ruled himself out of contention.

The Name Is Johnson...Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Taylor-Johnson, renowned for his performances in "Nocturnal Animals," "Kick-Ass," "Nowhere Boy," and "Avengers: Age of Ultron," has reportedly secured the coveted role, as per reports from The Sun.

The actor, known for his role in "Bullet Train," is expected to finalize the deal this week, according to the outlet.

EON Productions, the studio behind 007 films, is reportedly gearing up to commence shooting later this year.

"Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it," an insider told The Sun. "The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back."

"As far as EON is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement," the source added.

If he accepts the deal, the "Tenet" actor will take over the reins from Daniel Craig, who played Bond in five films over a period of 15 years.

Craig, who is now 56, was in his 30s when he initially signed on for the role. After his debut as Bond in the 2006 film "Casino Royale," he continued to portray the iconic character in "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," and "Spectre," before his final appearance in 2021's "No Time To Die."

As for Taylor-Johnson, reports suggest that he underwent a screen test for the Bond franchise in 2022. "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment," he told reporters last week.

Talented Actor

According to a source cited by the outlet, Taylor-Johnson "may not be the best known in his field, but he is an incredibly talented actor." "His role in Nocturnal Animals showed his depth as an actor. He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off," the insider added.

The actor's breakout role was in the popular British coming-of-age comedy "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging" in 2008.

He later portrayed teenage John Lennon in "Nowhere Boy" in 2009, where he met his now-wife, director Sam Taylor-Wood, who helmed the film.

Aaron's personal life has attracted significant public attention, primarily due to the large age gap between him and his wife. He married Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, in June 2012. The couple shares two daughters, Wylda Rae, aged 13, and Romy Hero, aged 11.

Taylor-Johnson, known for directing "Fifty Shades of Grey," also has two older daughters, Angelica, aged 26, and Jessie, aged 17, from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling.

Their relationship has indeed stirred controversy, as the couple first met while working on "Nowhere Boy" in 2009, a film directed by Sam, when Aaron was 18 years old and she was 42. They welcomed their first daughter, Wylda, the next year.