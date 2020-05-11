Lee Min Ho is winning praises for his look as Emperor Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch. A perfect cast for the regal look, not only Lee Min Ho's fans are in awe but the actor has also stolen the hearts of staff of the drama The King: Eternal Monarch, here is how.

Lee Min Ho does not have to put any effort into people liking him because he carries such an aura. But the staff of the fictional drama about two parallel worlds fell for him after they observed the actor's commitment to the script.

Lee Min Ho's commitment

Speaking about Lee Min Ho in the set of the drama, they that most of the time Lee Min Ho is glued to his script and keeps monitoring the scenes he has acted in. He puts in efforts to get control over his vocal tone, breathing, movements (even slightest details) and also how to carry on his outfits. He keeps practising the lines to perfection. Min Ho is said to be in constant communication with the director and his crew discussing the scene and the needed outcome.

Not only his professionalism while acting, but his considerate and sincere attitude towards the staff and crew gels well with his role as a considerate Emperor Lee Gon, says the staff.

Heartfelt words about Lee Min Ho

According to report in Soompi, a staff from the set of The King: Eternal Monarch said that Lee Min Ho is an amazing actor brimming with passion and concentration while on the set. As the drama progresses, staff continued to be amazed by Lee Min Ho's ability to express emotions in depth. "We are all moved by his hard work to make sure that not a single scene goes waste," the staff said.

Though the The King: Eternal Monarch is under controversy for allegedly misquoting historical facts, Lee Min ho's performance has been a saving grace for the drama.

The King: Eternal Monarch airs every Friday and Saturday at 10 p.m. KST. The ninth and tenth episodes of the drama will air on May 15 and May 16 respectively. Currently the drama is struggling to get past double digits in ratings even though the drama opened to a massive of 11.4% nationwide.