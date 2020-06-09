Leader of the N.Flying Kpop band Lee Seung Hyub has revealed that he has been exempted from military service. The singer will not be enlisting and is worried how fans will receive this news. He also revealed the reason behind him being ruled out of enlistment.

Seung Hyub said that he suffered a severe injury on his legs in 2014. He has undergone two surgeries so far and continues to suffer from pain even now, after six years of the incident.

Seung Hyub, the lead vocalist and guitarist of N.Flying, had met with an accident and injured the cartilage in his knee on July 7, 2014. He underwent the first surgery on July 10 that year. He was asked to use crutches for at least six weeks from the date of surgery and was put under rehabilitation therapy for three months.

Accident, Delay in Releasing of Debut Album

This had caused a delay in releasing the debut album of the group by more than three months. Seung Hyub leads the group N.Flying that also consists of bassist Kwon Kwang Jin, drummer Kim Jae Hyun, and guitarist Cha Hoon. Recently, Seo Dong Sung from HONEYST [that was disbanded recently] also joined N.Flying as the youngest member.

N.Flying is currently all set for the release of their mini-album on June 10. With the release of the album the issue of military enlistment of the senior members of the group was also making rounds on social media. Numerous Kpop stars and Kdrama artists born between 1991 and 1995 have enlisted and fans wanted to know why there was no news of Seung Hyub enlisting.

Thus Seung Hyub, who was born in 1992, thought this was the right time to reveal that he has been exempted from serving in the military. He had delayed the announcement as he did not know how the fans will take this news as serving in the military is a sensitive topic.

He said that he was apologetic towards not being able to enlist. Explaining the reason he said that even now after the rehearsals and performance his legs get inflamed. To be able to continue with his practices and shows he must exercise every day. "I'm sorry that I'm not able to enlist in the military, and my heart is heavy," Seung Hyub said.

Lee Min Ho Fatal Injury

Recent Kpop stars to enlist are, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon, BTOB's Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik, EXO's Suho, Block B's U-Kwon among others.

Facing a similar situation, fans of Lee Min Ho had anticipated that the King: Eternal Monarch actor might be exempted from military service as he had suffered a fatal injury in 2006 post airing of hit drama The Heirs, and another one in 2011 during the shooting of the drama City Hunter. In 2006, Lee Min Ho with his friend and actor Jung Il Woo went on a vacation but their car was hit by an oncoming vehicle that left Min Ho with broken ribs, thigh, ankle and torn knee cartilage. He was bedridden for months and it took years for him to return to acting again. The actor underwent surgery, took rest and also served in the military in 2017. He completed his service and returned to Kdrama in 2019.

Min Ho served at Suseo Social Welfare Centre in Gangnam District Office as a public service officer as he was unable to serve as an active duty soldier due to the impacts of the two accidents.

Currently, his drama The King: Eternal Monarch is being aired with only one episode left for telecast on June 12.