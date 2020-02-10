Legendary actress 82-year-old Jane Fonda turned several heads on her arrival at the Oscars 2020 as she walked the red carpet in a previously worn Elie Saab gown.

A climate-change activist, Fonda had worn the beaded red coloured floor-length gown during the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Looking every bit a ravishing beauty that she is, Fonda earned a lot of praise on social media, for starting a new trend.

Fonda has sworn off buying new clothes

Giving a slight variation to the couture, Fonda paired the gown with a red coat casually thrown over her shoulder. It was the same coat, which Fonda claimed to be the last piece of clothing ever bought by her.

"You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy," Fonda had said last year, during her 'Fire Drill Fridays', an event drawing attention to climate change. Her attempts at creating awareness about the issue often lead up to her arrest.

"When I talk to people about, 'We don't really need to keep shopping. We shouldn't look to shopping for our identity. We don't need more stuff,' then I have to walk the walk too. So I'm not buying any more clothes," she had said at that time.

On Friday too, just a day before the Oscars, Fonda, who was joined by Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix, was arrested after she held a demonstration in L.A.

Apart from Fonda, the others who opted for the eco-friendly clothing included Kaitlyn Dever who wore a dress made from eco-friendly fabrics, Margot Robbie went vintage, and Elizabeth Banks repeated a gown from 2004.

Fonda spent seven hours on setting her hair for the ceremony

Fonda, who presented the Best Picture award to Parasite, took a break from her usual highlighted curled blonde bob hairstyle, and instead opted for a silver pixie haircut.

In a post shared by her hair colourist, Jack Martin, the stylist revealed that he spent almost seven hours transforming her hair, which included changing the hair color and styling it before the event.

"She made me feel ashamed to complain of being tired. This experience was extremely great and I will never forget this amazing day. [sic]," Martin wrote in the lengthy post. "Her goal colour was a silver icy blonde to surprise everyone at the 2020 Oscar presenting the final award winner for the movie of the year," he added.

Jane Fonda trends on twitter

