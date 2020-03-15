As coronavirus or COVID-19 is spreading at such a rapid rate there have been more than 156,000 cases confirmed with 5,833 deaths affecting around 120 countries until now. Italy and Spain recorded its highest jump in the number of cases confirmed within 24 hours.

In one week, both the countries imposed nationwide lockdown to fight with the spread of coronavirus. World Health Organization declared Europe as the epicentre of the pandemic because it has reported more cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined apart from China.

Most of the major sports and musical events around the globe are either getting suspended or postponed due to fear of the virus. Here is a list of blockbuster movies that got affected due to the coronavirus.

The Batman

Production of "The Batman" has been shut down for two weeks by Warner Bros over coronavirus concerns. The Robert Pattinson starrer "The Batman" started the shooting late January in London and was planning to change the location to Liverpool. "The Batman" is scheduled to release on January 25, 2021. Warner Bros producing two other movies "Matrix 4" and "King Richard" have not been put on halt yet.

Mission Impossible

The shooting of the Hollywood film starring Tom Cruise has been stopped in Venice due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy. The government put a halt on large events and public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus. "Mission Impossible" is one of the biggest franchises of Hollywood.

Its seventh part directed by Christopher McQuarrie is scheduled to release in July 2021, but there are chances that the suspension of the shooting could delay the release. The actor, who arrived in Venice on February 20, had to wait in luxury hotel till March 1 for further decision.

No Time to Die

The 25th instalment of James Bond franchise "No Time To Die" premiere got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. Daniel Craig's latest movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga was initially scheduled to release in April. The new release date of the movie is November 12.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced on Twitter that "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace the film would be postponed until November 2020."

Fast and the Furious F9

The movie starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Charlize Theron was due to release in May 2020. Producers of ninth Fast and the Furious movie delayed the film until next year due to coronavirus.

"We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration," said The Fast Saga through is the official Facebook page. Previous instalment "The Fate and The Furious" that released in April 2017 raked in $1238.8 million.

Netflix

Netflix has suspended production of all TV series and films for two weeks in US and Canada starting from March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes filming of fourth season of Stranger Things and upcoming Sex/Life. Netflix joined the growing number of companies that shut down the productions due to government restrictions and safety precautions.

A Quiet Place Part II

"A Quiet Palace" was an American horror/thriller film directed by John Krasinski in 2018. The second instalment of "A Quiet Palace" starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy was scheduled to release on March 8. Paramount confirmed that global release of the second instalment has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The first instalment that had a budget of around $20 million collected $340.9 million at the box office.